Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, reacts to Shedeur Sanders' viral watch celebration: "I need me a new watch"

Deion Sanders kids' have been having a good time along with the rest of the Colorado Buffaloes football fraternity. Apart from his sons who play for the team, daughter Deiondra Sanders has made appearances at their games as well.

After the epic 43-35 win in overtime over the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, quarterback Shedeur Sanders posted pictures from the game, including one where he shows off his popular watch celebration, on Instagram.

Deiondra Sanders, who is the child of Deion Sanders by his first wife, Carolyn Chambers and Shedeur's stepsister, reposted the pictures on her Instagram story with the caption, "I need me a new watch lol."

Deiondra was also at the forefront fanning the flames of the Rocky Mountain sShowdown after the game with an Instagram post referencing the Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn, who hit Travis Hunter late, injuring him.

It seems as if the whole Sanders clan was in Boulder during the weekend with Shelomi Sanders, Coach Prime's youngest daughter, hanging out with her father and the Colorado fans on the night before the game.

Deion Sanders reveals why he moved from Jackson State

Deion Sanders' move from Jackson State to Colorado was an unexpected one, but in an episode of "60 Minutes" by CBS, he revealed the reasons behind the move.

"Sooner or later in life, there will be opportunity that knocks at your door," Sanders said. "And at this juncture in my life, I felt like the opportunity for not only me, but for my kids as well, was tremendous."

He brought with him his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders to play for the Buffaloes.

During the CBS interview, Coach Prime explained why his sons chose to enter the transfer portal and follow him to Boulder.

"My kids that play for me," Sanders said, "they didn't choose a university. They chose me. That's a difference."

They have both played a huge part in the early season success of the team which went to 3-0 after an epic late night double-overtime win against Colorado State.

Safety Shilo Sanders, who evoked memories of Deion Sanders in his prime with an 80-yard touchdown from an interception for his first career pick-six, commented on their joint transfers from Jackson State:

"I mean, we both didn't come here, have our dad coaching just to lose."

The Sanders, led by family patriarch Deion Sanders, are certainly making themselves at home in Boulder.