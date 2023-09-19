Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, reveals her excitement about joining a French network

Deiondra Sanders, the 31-year-old daughter of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is going places in her career. She is a vlogger who uses her platform to raise awareness on important topics for the Black community.

On Sunday, Deiondra Sanders excitedly shared that she is partnering with BBLACK and Canal Plus to produce her show "Growing Forward." She described the show as follows on her Instagram:

"The show GROWING FORWARD is taking us on a global journey to share the untold narratives of extraordinary individuals. We have the privilege of sharing moments with awe-inspiring trailblazers who paint the world with their unique stories!"

The first show of the program will feature the story of Oumar, a former Uber driver who arrived in the U.S. from Niger. Oumar has donated more than 100,000 shoes to people in Africa.

BBLACK and Canal Plus are both French networks based in Paris. As its name suggests, BBLACK focuses on the experiences of the Black community.

Deiondra Sanders' support for her father

In Week 3 Deiondra Sanders attended the Texas versus Wyoming game, instead of her father's Colorado Buffaloes game. She was there for work-related reasons, as she is the Director of Communications for Sc3 Sports. She did upload a video on her YouTube page video calling her father from Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns won 31-10

In Week 2, she went all Buffaloes mode, as she attended the clash between Colorado and Nebraska. She uploaded a video of her experience during the game, in which she interacted with her father, his staff and personalities from the Boulder school. She donned a cowboy hat, a piece of clothing attire that is part of the traditional Buffs fan.

Her younger brother, Shedeur, was the star of the day, throwing for 393 yards with two touchdown passes as the Buffs defeated the Cornhuskers 36-14.

The game was closer than the score would suggest, with the Nebraska defense keeping Colorado in check for the better part of the first half. The second half was characterized by mistakes of Nebraska's quarterback Jeff Sims, and an energized offensive effort by Colorado.