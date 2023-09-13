Fact Check: Did Deion Sanders graduate from Talladega?

There was recently some controversy regarding whether Deion Sanders was a Seminole or not. The NFL legend got called so by a reporter, who identified as a Miami Hurricanes fan, in a news conference in the days leading up to the start of the season.

Coach Prime answered that he was not a Seminole and that probably no journalist in the room knew where he graduated from. Sanders attended Florida State in the late 1980s, before leaving for the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Yankees. He never completed his education at FSU though.

One of his assistants muttered "HBCU," to which Sanders answered, 'Tell them again where did I graduate from," referring to the fact that he graduated from a Historically Black College or University.

Sanders graduated from one such institution, Talladega College, in 2020. He finished his studies there after being rejected from a head coaching position by Florida State. Understandably, there might be some resentment there, which has led to him refusing to be called a Seminole.

Deion Sanders: A symbol for the African American community

Deion Sanders is an African American helping break barriers through his presence as an NCAA head coach. White males have historically dominated head coaching positions in college sports.

The Associated Press reported in March 2022 that only 9% of head coaching positions in college football in Division I were held by African Americans, while 89% of football coaches across the three divisions are white.

Deion Sanders is aware of what he symbolizes for the Black community in the sport and is always quick to point out his roots. His first college coaching job was with Jackson State, an HBCU.

He famously said that he was sent to the Jackson State job by God. He never forgets his roots, with him recalling his and his sons' beginnings after the victory over TCU:

"We had some guys that singled themselves out with their playing and their playing ability," Deion Sanders said. "A lot of guys you doubted – one of them from an HBCU – I think he (Shedeur Sanders) had 510 yards passing in a Power Five football game. And he happens to be my son, and I'm proud of him tremendously.

"For real? Shedeur Sanders? From an HBCU? The one that played at Jackson last year? The one that you asked me, 'Why would I give him the starting job?' I've got receipts. I know who they are."