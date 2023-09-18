Fact-check: Is Pilar Sanders married?

Pilar Sanders is an African-American model, fitness trainer, actress, and producer. The 48-year-old is the ex-wife of NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. She is, also, the mother of Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders.

In her modeling career, she is managed by Irene Marie and Ford Models. She has been modeling since her senior year of high school. Acting is another one of her talents, with some of her acting credits being: "The Mod Squad," "Streets of Blood," and "Percentage," among others. According to media reports, she hasn't committed to any long-term relationship since divorcing Deion Sanders. She is currently single.

She was born in Elmira, New York, on October 10, 1974. She married Deion Sanders in May of 1999 and had a 13-year marriage with him until Prime Time himself decided to file for divorce at the end of 2012. They were officially divorced in June 2013.

Pilar Sanders didn't have the best of relationships Deiondra Sanders, Deion's daughter from a previous relationship. In 2012, they got into a Twitter war while Pilar and Deion were in divorce proceedings. Pilar Sanders didn't even hear the news about the divorce from his husband. She heard about it through a TMZ report, according to the Bleacher Report.

Deiondra Sanders said this of her stepmom back in 2012:

"HowYoTopPriorityBeen yo marriage and yo kids when u flying out to see other n**gas ... yeah we know."

Pilar Sanders' support of his sons

Pilar Sanders was recently in attendance at a Buffs game to watch her sons Shedeur and Shilo play for the University of Colorado as they defeated the Colorado State Rams (43-35) in Week 3 of college football.

She shared a post in which she hugged her son Shedeur, shortly after the young signal caller addressed the crowd on Saturday night. She captioned the moment with an "I'm proud of you".

Shedeur was the hero of the night, as he tied the game with 36 seconds on the clock during the fourth quarter. In the waning moments of the game, he threw a 45-yard touchdown pass and made a 2-point conversion to tie the game.

He threw for 348 yards, with four touchdown passes, and got his first interception of the year.