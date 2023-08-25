WATCH: Deion Sanders fulfills LeBron James' wish to wear Coach Prime's new Nike Colorado football cleats

Deion Sanders and Colorado football are deep in preparations for the 2023 college football season. There are great expectations from Coach Prime, and he barely has time for off-field distractions at the moment. However, he has taken a keen interest in the hype around his newly launched Diamond Turf 3 cleats.

The buzz for the Deion Sander-made shoe was at such a crescendo that even King Lebron James wanted a piece of it. He posted a story on Instagram about the new CU footwear, captioning it, "My goodness!! I need to get mine, We can do a swap."

Coach Prime replied to LeBron's story with a reel, informing him that he had already picked out a pair for the basketball legend in the right size.

"Bron, Bron!! What's up, King? What's up, baby? First of all, we go way back. Way back in the day, when you used to be in high school doing that thing and I believed. But, you said some yesterday on your story that got me kind of sideways because you said 'Let's do a swap'. That's insinuating."

"I ain't already taken care of you?" (Presenting the University of Colorado shoes, size 16) Coach Prime added as he was filled with excitement, "I think that's your size, dawg, I think that is your size."

Coach Sanders also asked the 4-time NBA champion to get him his Nike shoes "especially in Gold and White" as a part of the swap.

Deion Sanders was once unhappy with LeBron James' name being linked to a comparison between the NFL and the NBA

Deion Sanders and LeBron James

LeBron James and Deion Sanders are both considered among the greatest athletes in their respective sports. LeBron James is on his way to starting his 21st season in the NBA, On the other hand, Deion Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL and nine seasons in the MLB.

The two athletes have the utmost respect for each other. LeBron James was once indirectly compared to NFL quarterback Derek Carr in terms of the viewership of their respective sports, and it did not sit well with Deion Sanders. Although the comparisons were not made on an individual level, the post used LeBron's picture while indicating the NFL's superiority over the NBA.

The Derek Carr vs LeBron James comparison that made Deion Sanders defend the Lakers star

Sanders wrote on his Instagram story:

“Facts are Facts but don’t use King James to make your point! That’s my dude, and he’s an American Hero!”

Fans appreciated Sanders for standing up for the NBA legend. It was heartening to see that the mutual respect between the two has stood the test of time.

