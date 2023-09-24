The day was always coming when the Colorado Buffaloes would lose. Deion Sanders Jr. has done a fantastic job of documenting their adrenaline-fuelled wins so far and was there when the Oregon Ducks took apart his father's team as well.

On five of their first six possessions, Oregon scored touchdowns. The score read 35-0 at halftime, Colorado fans looked on and the fear was that it would be a historic blowout.

In the end, it was a 42-6 loss which given the circumstances at halftime, was a relief to Colorado fans. It was a harsh lesson for Deion Sanders at the FBS level, a ruthless reminder of just how far they still have to go.

Deion Sanders Jr. who has shown his passion for the Buffs was very candid in his assessment of the game afterward on Twitter and posted a screenshot of his tweet on his Instagram stories. The story read:

"We got our ass whooped… Good stuff Oregon. We’ll NEVER let a loss make us forget who we are. We still gone turn up & we still gone do it our way. So rejoice & take advantage of us while we in this position - I expect nothing less. Just Remember, We gone get up."

Dan Lanning's teamtalk a shot at Deion Sanders Jr. and Colorado

Deion Sanders Jr. is the man behind the social media clips with soundbites from Coach Prime and star Shedeur Sanders. Via his 'Well Off Media' channel, he has made Colorado a constant trend on social media.

A video of Oregon coach Dan Lanning giving his team talk to the Ducks and mocking the social media splashes that the Buffaloes are known for went viral on social media yesterday.

“The Cinderella story is over, men. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins,” Lanning said. “There’s a difference. This game ain’t going to be played in Hollywood. It’s going to be played on the grass.”

Deion Sanders Jr. did not back off the numerous college football fans tagging him on Twitter showing pictures of Oregon players mimicking Colorado players' celebrations, he embraced them.

The eyes of the college football fraternity will still be firmly planted on the Colorado Buffaloes to see how they react to the first setback that they have faced so far in their incredible Cinderella story.

Up next, Heisman winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans. Time for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to show what they're really made of.