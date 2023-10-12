Deion Sanders has a one-word reaction to Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos rocking the Prime Time merch, “wow”

The past few weeks have witnessed Deion Sanders dominating the conversation in various sports circles nationally, far removed from his college football fiefdom.

Apart from always attending Colorado games, celebrities have taken to donning Prime Time merchandise which is selling like hot cake at the moment.

The latest celebrities to embrace Deion Sanders-inspired fashion were Philadelphia Phillies stars, third baseman, Nick Castellanos and right fielder, Bryce Harper.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Coach Prime had a one-word reaction to the pictures of the pair with their Prime Time clothing on his Instagram stories:

"Wow!"

Enter caption

Deion Sanders is not oblivious to his pull and has been applying for trademarks for some of his witty catchphrases. Like, he uses the term 'hot garbage' to describe his team's performance against Arizona State.

In his weekly press conference, Sanders revealed the thought process behind his phrases.

“I’m not the one that actually trademarks everything but I have a tremendous team that does,” Coach Prime added. “Somebody probably already beat me to that. Or somebody’s gonna beat me to that now.”

The Deion Sanders pull trickles down to Shedeur Sanders

After the Buffaloes' thrilling win against the TCU Horned Frogs in their first game, Deion Sander's son, Shedeur Sander's NIL valuation shot through the roof.

His valuation surpassed previous college football No. 1, Texas Longhorns' QB, Arch Manning who hails from the Manning football empire.

According to On3, Shedeur's NIL valuation is now $4.8 million which is only second to Bronny James, son of basketball great, LeBron James.

Before the Week 7 clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Deion Sanders challenged luxury watch brands to give his son a lavish watch deal due to his now viral watch celebration which has even hit the NBA.

“We’ve just got to get him a lucrative watch deal,” Deion Sanders said. “He can’t keep doing it for free. We got to capitalize. He is my son. We gotta capitalize on the moment, right?”

Skip Bayless on an episode of "Undisputed," was left shocked at the pull that Shedeur was displaying that is reminiscent of Deion Sanders in his prime.

"This young man (Shedeur), thanks in parts to his father, is shattering all the molds, because we just don't see a college kid start something," Bayless said. "He's not just a college kid, he's that college kid."

He added:

"He's that man's son, but we don't see it where somebody on the college level inspires professional athletes to jump on the bandwagon of this new watch celebration, the watch flex. It just doesn't happen."

It seems as if Shedeur Sanders is the heir apparent to the Prime Time brand that was so popularized by Deion Sanders as a player.