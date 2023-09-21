Colorado coach Deion Sanders is the toast of the college football world. He has been doing the rounds on various television shows after his extraordinary start as a coach at the FBS level.

A few days removed from the spicy Rocky Mountain Showdown win over the Colorado State Rams, whose coach Jay Norvell commented about Coach Prime's manners, the issue is yet to die down.

On "Good Morning America," Deion Sanders revealed what his mother, Connie Sanders, said to him before No. 19 CU's 43-35 double-overtime win.

"Well, she was, you know, it was controversy last week of the gentleman that we coached against said that his mother didn't raise them a certain way to be this, not to wear hats and shades and in the interview," Sanders said. "And that was like insinuating that my mother raised me the wrong way. And that rubbed my mother wrong.

"She wanted to have her say. She's like, 'I've raised you the right way. And also I raised you to be true to who you are, but also raise you if somebody bother you to kick some you know what, that's what.' That's what she said."

Deion Sanders defends Rams player

Deion Sanders has been a busy man since the fiery clash against Jay Norvell's Colorado State.

He condemned the death threats that Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn, who made a late hit against two-way star Travis Hunter, has been getting since the incident.

"(The death threats are) very unfortunate," Sanders said. "I'm saddened if there's any of our fans that's on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not. But that kid was just playing the best of his ability, and he made a mistake. I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he's forgiven him. Let's move on. But that kid does not deserve that."

Deion Sanders getting high-level respect

The work that Deion Sanders has been doing since his move from Jackson State to an underrated Colorado team that went 1-11 last season has been getting attention from well-respected figures.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has had a difficult start to the season with the No. 13 Crimson Tide (2-1), was effusive in his praise of Sanders.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders," Saban said. "First, he's a great person, and he's done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest. But I see their team playing well on the field. They play with discipline, they do a good job of executing, they've been able to score points, playing decent on defense. So, all those things, to me, are indicators that he's a really good coach."

When Saban speaks, everyone listens, and maybe it's time to admit that Sander's start at Colorado is not a fluke.