Deion Sanders' sunglasses brand amasses $4.5 million in sales following a verbal back and forth with Jay Norvell in Week 3: Reports

What was a verbal attack against Deion Sanders turned into a golden opportunity for the Colorado coach who just can't seem to put a foot wrong at the moment.

It all started with an interview by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell aimed at Coach Prime before their teams met in the Rocky Mountain showdown on Saturday.

"They're tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don't care if they hear it in Boulder, I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me."

The Deion Sanders marketing effect

It has now emerged that Blenders, the sunglasses company collaborating with Deion Sanders on a new line called Prime 21 has seen a boom in sales ever since the spat between the two coaches went live.

Chase Fisher, the Blenders CEO confirmed that the timing of the verbal spat was a free marketing campaign for Prime 21.'

“We have officially broke the internet today,” Fisher said. “The timing of that couldn’t have been any better. That comment directed at sunglasses and then us releasing the (Sanders) collection today was peanut butter meets jelly. The timing was insane.”

According to On3, the sunglasses that go for $67 a pop have had 65-70,000 pre-orders in the week since the incident totaling $4.5 million. Seventy-five percent of the parent company Safilo's sales were related to the sunglasses.

They were supposed to be released on Sept. 20, but the company decided to strike while the iron was still hot and the Deion Sanders versus Jay Norvell feud was still ongoing.

Fisher also confirmed before the ill-tempered yet entertaining game at Folsom Field that Sander's $1.2 million estimation on the set of ESPN's "GameDay" were simply pregame sales.

“Yesterday, it kind of hit me. I was like, literally and totally out of my mind,” Fisher said. “And overwhelmed to a degree that’s unthinkable. It’s like, in the last 11 years doing this, I’ve had a lot of high highs and crazy times, but this is just on a whole nother level. Truly, it’s one of the greatest things to have ever happened, honestly.

"But it’s also, like, the most overwhelming at the same time, because it’s so hard to just be in the moment with it.”

Elite brands will be watching the Deion Sanders effect which involves several celebrities taking hold in real time and soon everyone will want a piece of Prime Time.