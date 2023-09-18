Coach Prime seems to have the Midas touch currently, even when he feuds, as he is making money and winning at the same time.

It all started with an innocuous comment from Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, who had no idea it would blow up the way it did.

And by the end of it, Deion Sanders' promotional sunglasses, Blenders, were selling $1.2 million worth of stock in one weekend by his own admission on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Norvell's comments had come on his radio show, referencing Sanders' choice of wearing a hat and sunglasses to media meets.

“I sat down with ESPN today — and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder — I took my hat off and I took my glasses off, and I said, ‘When I talk to grownups, I hate my hat and my glasses off,’” Norvell said. “That’s what my mother taught me.”

Coach Prime responded with a video of his own, saying the game against Colorado State had become "personal." He also accused Norvell of bringing his mother into it.

Although the Buffaloes were heavy favorites against their in-state rivals, the Rams, after beating superior teams in the TCU and Nebraska Cornhuskers, the ill-tempered game did not unfold as expected.

For the majority of the game, Coach Prime sat in shock as his side trailed until the fourth quarter before a late drive by Shedeur Sanders tied the game with a pass to Michael Harrison. The Buffs ensured the comeback was complete, winning a Pac-12 classic 43-35 in double overtime.

Afterward, while speaking to the media, Coach Prime gave a glimpse into his mindset as the game unfolded.

“At one point in the game, I said, ‘We can’t let this dude win,” Sanders said. “Ain’t no way we can let this dude win! This press conference is going to be unbearable if we let this dude win.'”

Expand Tweet

With the win secured and Colorado 3-0, Sanders was conciliatory, and he buried the hatchet with Jay Norvell after the game, shaking his hand with no incident.

“I’m happy for the brother,” Sanders said. “I’m happy that they fought and played a good game. I’m happy he’s a head coach. … I had to respond because my mama taught me that. You ain’t just gonna attack me, and I’m gonna sit back, and I ain’t gonna say nothing. But I’m happy for that dude.”

The Coach Prime business effect

While handing out the sunglasses to his team, Coach Prime accompanied it with a motivational speech before the Buffaloes clashed with the Rams.

“They don’t realize, not only are we gonna kick their butts because it’s personal, but it’s going to be business and also pleasure,” Sanders said. “They don’t realize, they just helped me with business.”

Chase Fisher, the Blenders CEO, confirmed that the feud between the two coaches had led to a huge demand for the sunglasses.

“We have officially broke the internet today,” Fisher said. “The timing of that couldn’t have been any better. That comment directed at sunglasses and then us releasing the (Sanders) collection today was peanut butter meets jelly. The timing was insane.”

Coach Prime just can't lose at the moment.