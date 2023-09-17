"Pac-12 After Dark ALWAYS delivers" - CFB fans let their feelings on Pac-12's late-night chaotic games known

Even though the Pac-12 might soon be a defunct conference in everything but name, it still delivers thrilling action that fans just can't get enough of.

The game that everyone was anticipating was the clash between Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes and Jay Norvell's Colorado State Rams after an explosive week of an intriguing back-and-forth verbal feud.

The matchup itself did not unfold like anyone expected. After a thrilling win against last season's college football playoff finalists, the TCU Horned Frogs, and a blowout win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, this was supposed to be easy for the Buffs.

The Buffaloes trailed 28-17 in the fourth quarter with 11:22 to go. And then the magic started to happen, making the clash a Pac-12 classic.

As usual, maverick quarterback Shedeur Sanders came through when his team needed him. With 36 seconds remaining, he threw a touchdown pass to tight end Michael Harrison, which tied the game.

After that, it was a slog, with the Sanders-Harrison show taking the Buffaloes to a 43-35 overtime win and leaving them 3-0 in Week 3. Norvell and Sanders shook hands at the end of a contest worthy of the occasion.

Another Pac-12 team, the Oregon Ducks, smashed Hawaii 55-10 at the Autzen Stadium in preparation for a heavyweight clash against Deion Sander's Colorado in Week 4.

Conference champions, the Utah Utes, went about their business efficiently, beating Weber State 31-7 to go 3-0. Fans were left applauding an entertaining night of football.

"Pac-12 After Dark... Always and I mean ALWAYS delivers," one fan wrote.

The importance of Colorado to the Pac-12

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had earlier remarked on the impending decision by Colorado to join the Big 12 dismissively. Still, the past three weeks have proven him wrong about the Buffaloes' importance to the Pac-12.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning had said. "I'm trying to remember what they (Colorado) won. ... I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

During a thrilling night in Boulder, the college football spotlight was firmly pointed at the encounter between the Rams and the Buffaloes due to the Deion Sanders revolution.

Popular rapper Lil Wayne held a mini-concert before the game started, and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" set with a Shedeur Sanders t-shirt beneath his jacket.

Rapper Offset was also pictured in Boulder, while introverted NBA star Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers was spotted on the sideline at Folsom Field. That's the Coach Prime effect.

Cumulatively, the value of Colorado and Deion Sanders to the Pac-12 was encapsulated last night as the 'Conference of Champions' fades into the sunset, and it will at least hold the nation's attention for one more season.