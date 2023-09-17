"I ain't got time for these things man": Deion Sanders shrugs off Jay Norvell controversy, saying he’s on to "bigger things"

Deion Sanders' Colorado entered the Rocky Mountain Showdown after Jay Norvell's comments about Coach Prime increased the game's intensity. In a post-game exchange, Deion responded to the comments made by Norvell after a hard-fought 43-35 victory.

Norvell had ignited the verbal dual, criticizing Deion for what he perceived as a lack of respect for elders and expressing his fatigue with the hype surrounding Deion and his team. Sanders, on the other hand, who is known for his charismatic persona, took Norvell's remarks personally but chose a diplomatic stance after the win, showcasing maturity.

In the press conference, Deion addressed the issue:

"I could be petty, like they were petty. But I ain't got time for these things man, I'm on to bigger things. I'm happy for the brother. I really am and I'm happy that they felt that they played a good game."

Deion further extended his congratulations to the Colorado State head coach for his coaching role, emphasizing that their success is unrelated. While the verbal clash added spice to the rivalry, it also showcased Sanders' ability to rise above the noise and keep his eyes on the bigger picture—his team's success.

What sparked the Colorado-Colorado State hype and Deion Sanders' comments?

In the lead-up to this week's Colorado-Colorado State rivalry game, sparks flew as Rams' coach Jay made some controversial comments about Deion. He took issue with Deion's flashy style, particularly his habit of sporting hats and sunglasses during press conferences.

“When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,” said Novell.

Norvell's comments did not sit well with Sanders, who found the rivalry becoming personal. While Sanders has always been a larger-than-life personality, Norvell opted for a more traditional approach. This unexpected twist in the rivalry has garnered significant attention in the college football world.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was an absolute rollercoaster. Deion's team staged a remarkable comeback from a late, two-score deficit, ultimately tying the game and securing a double-overtime victory over Colorado State.

The two head coaches met at midfield for the customary handshake, contrary to expectations fueled by Sanders' prior remarks, leaving fans both relieved and wondering if the rivalry had cooled down or was just taking a breather for the next showdown.

