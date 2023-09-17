"I wouldn't be able to sleep": Shedeur Sanders opens up on how a potential loss to Colorado state could have made him restless

Shedeur Sanders masterminded a remarkable comeback against their arch-rivals Colorado State Rams. The astounding quarterback left no doubt about his influence on the Colorado Buffaloes' victories.

Moreover, the comments made by Jay Norvell, pre-game, destined Shedeur to copy Deion Sanders' signature hat and sunglasses look after winning.

With a final score of 43-35 in double overtime, Deion Sanders' team established their dominance in a nail-biting Rocky Mountain showdown at Folsom Field. In the post-game press conference, Shedeur Sanders reflected on how he channelled his inner Tom Brady to deliver a breathtaking performance.

He vividly recalled a significant moment when he felt the same pressure in last year's Celebration Bowl game against Southern. His unwavering commitment to the Colorado team shone as he shared:

“I’d already been there before (in a similar situation). So, it’s like I’m not gonna be able to live with myself, honestly, on a loss like that. Like, I know I wouldn’t be able to sleep. So I just didn’t want to go through that," Shedeur Sanders said in his CBS Sport post-game interview."

Shedeur emphasized how these characteristics were imparted to him by Tom Brady when he trained alongside the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Coach Prime's reaction to Shedeur Sanders stealing the show

Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders' family took centerstage as his mother delivered the pregame speech. His DB son, Shilo, ignited the game with an 80-yard pick-six. Pinnacle addition, his QB son, Shedeur Sanders orchestrated a historic 98-yard drive, sealing an unforgettable win.

Deion Sanders said he was not shocked by Shedeur's performance in the most stressful situation against CSU.

"Well, we do it in practice all the time, so it's not really a surprise to us. We like these high-pressure moments. This is who he is," Deion Sanders said.

Who would not agree with Deion Sanders? The exceptional composure, skillfully evading rushers while maintaining his downfield vision, Shedeur was at it. The game triggered a euphoric field-storming celebration as the Buffaloes secured a 3-0 start to the season.

However, to sustain this magic, Shedeur Sanders must maintain a Brady-esque level of play, facing formidable Pac-12 opponents in Oregon and USC. The path forward remains treacherous, as they embrace UCLA, Oregon State, Washington State, and Utah.

