"You can find me chilling in the Bahamas" - Deion Sanders' girlfriend Tracey Edmonds shares pics from her vacay

While charismatic coach Deion Sanders has been turning the national spotlight on Colorado, his longtime girlfriend Tracey Edmonds has been catching the rays in the Bahamas.

Edmonds, who is a dedicated businesswoman, owns Allrightnow.com. She is also the CEO and co-owner of Edmonds Entertainment Group alongside her former husband Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds.

She usually shares posts of motivational messages but recently, shared a notable picture of herself on Instagram, from her vacation in the Bahamas. She added the caption:

"You can find me chillin' in the Bahamas.."

Deion Sanders' latest playground beef

Since the college football season began, Deion Sanders has seemed to gain motivation by having beef with members of the opposing teams.

The latest tiff wasn't of his own making though. It was Colorado State coach Jay Norvell who made provocative remarks about Coach Prime during a midweek press conference.

"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN] — I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.'"

As usual, Sanders quickly took up the challenge, as he was seen saying in a video:

"I'm minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again," Sanders said. "Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody?"

Did Jay Norvell inadvertently help Deion Sanders?

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell might have helped Deion Sanders with a free, unprovoked marketing campaign due to his comments. Speaking to his team on Friday, Sanders alluded to the fact:

"They don't realize, not only we gonna kick their butts because it's personal, but it's gonna be business," Sanders said. "When I say business, I do a line of shades with Blenders. This is one of the first lines, so they don't realize they just helped me with business."

Coach Prime partnered with sunglasses company Blenders to promote their product and after the comments by Norvell, sales have gone through the roof.

Chase Fisher, the Blenders CEO, confirmed this when speaking to USA Today.

“We have officially broke the internet today,” Fisher said. “The timing of that couldn’t have been any better. That comment directed at sunglasses and then us releasing the (Sanders) collection today was peanut butter meets jelly. The timing was insane.”

At the moment, Deion Sanders just can't seem to lose. At the end of the game against Colorado State, he will likely thank Norvell for more than just providing him the opportunity to go 3-0.