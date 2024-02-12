DeShaun Foster salary: Exploring new UCLA HC's career earnings with the Bruins

The UCLA Bruins have reportedly mutually agreed with DeShaun Foster that he will be the program's next head coach. The details surrounding his new contract are not yet publicly known. Here's what Foster had to say about the agreement.

"This is a dream come true. I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling, and I'm grateful for this opportunity. The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I'm excited to hit the ground running." h/t ESPN

The team will be pumped to keep a familiar face in the building. It will be interesting to see how the assistant coach does as his first time being an HC.

How much has DeShaun Foster made in his career?

DeShaun Foster played in the NFL for some time as he was selected in the second round. But his health and injuries slowed him down before he retired from the sport after the 2008 season. However, we are only interested in how much money he has made in his coaching career, which began in 2012.

Foster was not paid in 2013-2015 as he was a student and graduate assistant. He began to get compensated in 2016 as the running backs coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Then, in 2017, he became the UCLA Bruins running backs coach for the UCLA Bruins. Foster held that position until 2023 and later signed a new contract to become the HC.

Foster has made slightly more than $2.4 million in college football coaching from 2016-2023. The details of his new contract have not become public as of this writing. Below is the breakdown of Foster's contracts so far.

Year Position Pay 2016 Assistant $175,000 2017 Assistant $285,000 2018 Assistant $285,000 2019 Assistant $290,400 2020 Assistant $290,400 2021 Assistant $313,700 2022 Assistant $385,000 2023 Assistant $385,000

This has been a great payday for Foster, amassing $2,409,500 so far, and will help him increase his net worth. He initially accepted a position as the running backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders less than two weeks ago. It will be interesting to see how the HC of the UCLA Bruins leads a program without Chip Kelly being ahead of him.

