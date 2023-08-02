Despite undergoing foot surgery, Deion Sanders goes all-in on dancing at the Colorado fall camp celebrations

Deion Sanders is a fighter, and most of the time, he wins. His winning mentality set him apart as an excellent athlete in two major sports, as he made a name for himself in the NFL and the MLB. "Prime Time" also conquered as a college football player, grabbing the Heisman Trophy while at it.

Although Sanders started late, his winner's mindset quickly became evident in his coaching career. He rose from the basics as a high school coach before going to Jackson State to prove his mettle.

Now Coach Prime is only weeks away from his first season in charge at Colorado. But his journey till this point isn't without challenges and hurdles he's had to scale.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On a personal level, Sanders has been fighting a long medical battle. Two years ago, when he was still at Jackson State, he had multiple surgeries on his legs. A couple of his toes were amputated as well.

But that wasn't the last of it. Sanders had to undergo another surgery in June to remove blood clots from his left thigh and under his knee.

Sanders quickly recovered and returned to Boulder to oversee his team's training sessions. However, he missed the Pac-12 Media Day due to a scheduled follow-up on his surgery.

Many fans worried about his health and were concerned that he might be unable to fulfill his role at Colorado.

These concerns can now be put to rest as Deion Sanders recently returned to join his team at the fall camp. In a clip shared on Tuesday by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., on Twitter, Coach Prime was seen dancing to the applause of his players and staff.

The video was captioned, “It's Time! Fall Camp is here.” And its full version can be seen on YouTube.

Will it be Deion Sanders' first and only Pac-12 season?

Colorado has been at the center of college realignment reports for the past few days. This is after its Board of Regents voted to leave the Pac-12 and return to the Big 12.

The move has thrown the Pac-12 into disarray. To prevent further exits, commissioner George Kliavkoff presented a new media deal to the Board of Directors after a long, arduous delay.

Consequently, Colorado and Deion Sanders will compete in the Big 12 starting from the 2024 college football season. Meanwhile, he has been tipped to lead the Buffaloes to what will be their last Pac-12 conference championship title. It's hard not to root for him.