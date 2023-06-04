Did DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson play together in college? Rumors swirl around a “strong” chance for a Clemson-Houston reunion

The Arizona Cardinals released star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last week. As of yesterday, June 2, the Cleveland Browns are the betting favorite to land Hopkins' services. The ten-year vet has also received interest from the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs.

However, at +100 odds, per DraftKings, the Browns are the heavy favorite to sign the three-time All-Pro. Hopkins to Cleveland would reunite the star with his former quarterback Deshaun Watson. The two played together from 2017-2019 as members of the Houston Texans.

While DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson both played for the Clemson Tigers, their times didn't overlap. Hopkins, the older of the two, played at Clemson from 2010-2012. The South Carolina native had a monster junior season, going for 1,405 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 82 receptions. Hopkins parlayed his stellar season into being selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Houston Texans.

Watson played at Clemson from 2014-2016. A three-year starter, Watson threw for 90 touchdowns against 32 interceptions while playing for the Tigers. He won ACC Player of the Year in 2015 before leading Clemson to a national championship the following season. Like Hopkins, Watson skipped his senior season and entered the 2017 NFL draft. The gunslinger went 12th overall to the Houston Texans.

The QB-WR duo of Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins dominated in Houston

During DeAndre Hopkins' first four seasons with the Houston Texans, there were frequent changes to the quarterback position. Nonetheless, he achieved over 1,000 yards twice and received Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2015. However, once Deshaun Watson joined the team in 2017, Hopkins' productivity increased significantly.

The Texans finished the season 4-12, but Hopkins went for 1,378 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns. Watson threw 19 touchdowns against eight picks in six starts as a rookie. The Texans posted an 11-5 record the following season, winning the AFC South but losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the first round. Watson made his first Pro Bowl, throwing for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns against nine interceptions. DeAndre Hopkins made his second consecutive All-Pro team, posting a career-best 1,572 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns.

Their final season together was in 2019, with Houston again winning the AFC South, but this time advancing to the Divisional Round before getting bounced by the Kansas City Chiefs 51-31. Watson again made the Pro Bowl, while Hopkins was an All-Pro. However, the Texans traded their star wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals the following offseason. Watson remained with Houston for one year after the DeAndre Hopkins trade before being suspended in 2021 and traded to the Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season.

