Did Jim Harbaugh get fired? Exploring latest rumors around Michigan sign-stealing scandal

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, whose staffer, Connor Stalions, was implicated in a sign-stealing scandal.

Earlier in the week, there was a report by the Wall Street Journal that Michigan had rescinded its new contract offer that was yet to be signed by Harbaugh.

He has not been fired, though, and will be in charge of the team's Week 10 game against Purdue.

During his news conference before Michigan played Purdue, Harbaugh addressed the investigation and refuted speculation that Michigan had rescinded a new offer that would have made him the highest-paid football coach in college football.

“Stuff we just can’t talk about,” Harbaugh said. “I’d love to cooperate with the investigation and watch how it plays out. The speculation part, too much of a one-track mind on coaching the team to be able to engage in every speculation that seems to be any and everywhere.”

Coaches turn against Jim Harbaugh as Stalions absolves him

A report by ESPN analyst Pete Thamel indicates that Big Ten coaches have turned against Jim Harbaugh and are pushing for him to be punished.

“People don’t understand the seriousness of it,” an unnamed source told Thamel. “How it truly impacted the game plan. To truly know if it’s a run or a pass, people don’t understand how much of an advantage that was for Michigan.”

The report further states that on a call with Big Ten athletic directors, Tony Petitti, the conference commissioner, promised to speak to the NCAA to expedite the matter and allay their fears that the investigation would take too long.

Staffer Connor Stalions resigned on Friday and released a statement via his lawyer, Brad Beckworth, that is intended to absolve Jim Harbaugh from any knowledge of his activities. Beckworth said:

“As he informed the school earlier today, Connor chose to resign because recent stories regarding his time with the University of Michigan have created a distraction for the team. He hopes his resignation will help the team and coaching staff focus on tomorrow’s game and the remainder of the season.

“Connor also wants to make it clear that, to his knowledge, neither Coach Harbaugh, nor any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting.”

Whether Connor Stalion's statement makes any difference to Jim Harbaugh, who has been linked to the NFL, will be interesting to observe, but the storm clouds seem to be gathering above the Michigan coach.