Treat Williams was more than an actor. He was an athlete, a thrill-seeker, and a risk-taker. He loved football, flying, sailing, skiing and riding his motorcycle. He lived every day to the fullest until a tragic accident ended his life on Monday. Williams, 71, was killed when a car turned left in front of his motorcycle on a road in Vermont. He was airlifted to a New York hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Before he became a star on the screen, Williams was a star on the field. He played football in high school and college, displaying his talent and toughness as a running back and linebacker.

Williams grew up in Connecticut and went to the Kent School, a prestigious boarding school. He excelled in football, wrestling and lacrosse, as well as in academics and leadership. He was the class president and the newspaper editor, a well-rounded and well-liked student.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

USA TODAY @USATODAY Treat Williams died Monday night following a motorcycle accident in Vermont. The actor was 71. usatoday.com/story/entertai… Treat Williams died Monday night following a motorcycle accident in Vermont. The actor was 71. usatoday.com/story/entertai…

He continued his football career at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he studied English Literature. He played as a defensive end for the Diplomats, a Division III team that competed in the Centennial Conference. He was known for his speed and agility on the field, as well as his charm and humor off it.

But he had a dream of being on stage. He caught the acting bug in high school, when he starred in some local plays. He realized he wanted to make it his life after his first year of college. He moved to New York City and enrolled in NYU’s School of the Arts. He studied drama and musical theatre and soon got his first break on Broadway. He was John Travolta’s understudy in Grease.

Treat Williams: A Hollywood Legend Who Loved Sports

Treat Williams and his kids: Gil and Ellie

From Hair to Everwood, Treat Williams had a versatile and successful acting career. He broke out in the late '70s and early '80s with roles in movies like Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America, and TV shows like A Streetcar Named Desire and The Late Shift. He also showed his range in dramas like Heartland and Law & Order: SVU.

But his most iconic role was Dr. Andy Brown, the widower who moves to Everwood -a small Colorado town, with his kids. The show ran for four seasons and earned Williams two Screen Actors Guild Award nods.

Williams had a passion for life that extended beyond the screen. He was a skilled pilot, sailor, skier, and motorcyclist who loved exploring new places and challenges. He settled in Vermont with his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two kids.

The news of his death devastated his fans and peers, who praised him as a warm, generous, and brilliant actor.

Williams' legacy lives on through his unforgettable roles and his football career that showcased his physical and mental toughness. He once said:

“I’ve always loved sports because they’re so much like acting: You have to be totally committed.”

Poll : 0 votes