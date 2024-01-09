Washington Huskies junior running back Dillon Johnson has been dealing with injuries during the end of the regular season and into the College Football Playoff. He has been the predominant running back for the program after Cameron Davis suffered a season-ending injury before the season even kicked off.

Johnson entered Monday's game with a foot injury that was aggravated in the final minutes of the Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns last week. However, after his first rushing attempt of the game, he limped to the medical tent and it was revealed that he had a ruptured bursa sac in his left knee.

He has returned to the game and is trying to power through the injuries for the Huskies. The 22-year-old has been doing extremely well and no one can question his toughness as he tries to gut this game out. With injuries to his right foot and left knee, it will be interesting to see how he looks in the remainder of the National Championship game.

Will Dillon Johnson stay with the Washington Huskies or enter the 2024 NFL draft?

Dillon Johnson is going to need to figure out what his next step will be, whether the Washington Huskies win the national championship or not. He is officially eligible for the 2024 NFL draft as he is three years removed from his senior year of high school.

Johnson proved a lot, particularly this season, as he has been a bellcow running back due to circumstances and the ability to play through excruciating injuries.

Entering the National Championship game, Dillon Johnson has 222 rushing attempts for 1,162 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns. He has also shown the ability to play well in the passing game as he has recorded 22 receptions for 166 yards (7.5 yards per catch) but did not find the end zone.

As the running back position is not viewed as a priority in the NFL today, general managers are going to have him slotted as a second-round talent at a ceiling. But he should be a Day 2 pick nonetheless. As of this writing, Johnson has not hinted at his decision in either direction.

