Dino Tomlin NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for Mike Tomlin's son ft. Pittsburgh Steelers

Senior wide receiver Dino Tomlin is prepared to enter the 2024 NFL draft and could be an interesting prospect to watch out for. His perfrmance has greatly improved each season, but there hasn't been too much production as he has 37 receptions for 512 yards (13.8 yards per catch) without finding the end zone between the Maryland Terrapins and Boston College Eagles.

What are some of the potential landing spots for Dino Tomlin? Let's explore some teams who need a wide receiver.

Landing spots for Mike Tomlin's son, Dino Tomlin

#1: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites to land Dino Tomlin. Apart from being coach Mike Tomlin's son, the team's offense has been struggling as they were 28th in scoring (17.9) and 25th in passing yards (186.1) this season.

Athough, they made the playoffs, adding a wide receiver whoo can be off the bench and make a decent impact in the professional ranks will benefit them significantly.

#2: Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL draft and will be one of the top candidates for Marvin Harrison Jr, they could use multiple receivers. The team was 26th in passing yards (184.9) and had just one wide receiver with 65+ targets, so expect them to get going and look for a high-potential wide receiver.

#3: Tennessee Titans

The Titans missed the NFL playoffs and struggled passing the football this season, they were 29th in passing yards (180.4) and needed a young receiver as the team hit the reset button.

With running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill both likely gone this offseason, getting younger and getting good playmakers to pair with Will Levis would benefit the team.

#4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have likely found their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. With the potential free agency of franchise wide receiver Mike Evans after this season, he could be a huge asset to help get some outstanding offensive weapons.

The Bucs are doing well and could be in a great spot as they can get another Trey Palmer-esque receiver for the team.

#5: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have a lot of holes throughout their roster and need to figure out who will be taking advantage of the openings. Adding a wide receiver like Dino Tomlin would be great for the team to get whichever quarterback is throwing him the football.

The Patriots have a new look, but the offense was still poor as they were tied for 31st in the league with 13.9 points, and 28th in 180.5 passing yards per game. Thus, they need to figure things out in that department.

