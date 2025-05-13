“Disgusting taste in our mouth”: Alabama WR drops unfiltered opinion on Kalen DeBoer’s first season with the program

Following Nick Saban's retirement after leading the Alabama Crimson Tide for 17 years, fans were left worried about the program's future. However, when Kalen DeBoer was handed the reins of the Tide, many thought he was the perfect replacement.

While DeBoer saw success everywhere he went, whether with the Fresno State Bulldogs or Washington Huskies, his first season at Tuscaloosa didn't go according to the standards Alabama fans were used to.

The Crimson Tide didn't make it to the College Football Playoff despite having standouts like Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams, Tyler Booker and more, and ended the season with an overall record of 9-4 (8-0 Southeastern Conference).

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard reflected on the past season and shared his plans for 2025.

“We've been after it, we got a disgusting taste in our mouth," Bernard said on Tuesday, via Touchdown Alabama. "Don’t nobody ever want to feel like that again, and we're just working, bro. But personally, I'm really just trying to work on being a leader, a vocalized leader, yeah, and leading the right way. And, you know, being consistent with it, being a leader. You know, being a leader. It's a different role. I'm ready to embrace that role, and I've been embracing it.

"I've been trying to improve, trying to learn new things, how to be a leader. So I watch different podcasts about different people."

Kalen DeBoer offers insight on Ty Simpson's progress

Alabama has three promising quarterbacks on its roster: Ty Simpson, Keelon Russell and Austin Mack.

While all three have a fair chance at the starting job, most analysts believe it's Simpson who will be named the QB1 for next season.

In 2024, Simpson served as Jalen Milroe's backup and finished with 14 completions for 167 yards.

During an interview with ABC 3340, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer weighed in on Simpson's progress with the program.

"Ty's growth continues to happen, and it needs to happen," DeBoer said on Wednesday. "You know, he hasn't played a lot of snaps of college football, but he's been building on what he was coming out of high school and last year was a great year getting to know him."

Alabama will kick off its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

