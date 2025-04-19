Kalen DeBoer drops honest admission of instructions to the defense for protecting Alabama QBs

After a disappointing 9-4 season in his first year as Alabama's head coach, Kalen DeBoer is taking every possible precaution to help him turn things around in 2025, including protecting his players at all costs.

Ad

The Crimson Tide has a deep quarterback room this year with Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell.

Of the three, Simpson, who served as the team's primary backup as a redshirt junior, is the most experienced and the top runner of the Alabama quarterback competition, as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb discussed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer from Washington and is currently a redshirt sophomore, completed 2 of 3 passes for 167 yards and also scored a touchdown during his one-game appearance for Alabama in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Keelon Russell, who is a true freshman at Alabama, is still new to the system, and head coach Kalen DeBoer is expecting more consistency from him as he keeps juggling between big mistakes and big flashes of moves showcasing what he's capable of.

Alabama hasn't made a decision on which quarterback will take the center stage this year; hence, his instructions to the defense were clear during the spring practices: "Stay away from the quarterback."

Ad

During his appearance on the "Next Round Live" show on April 18, DeBoer said:

"The defense has never heard stay away from the quarterback more than they ever have this spring, and that will continue on. Because, you know, we just can't have that risk, especially with all these guys competing, they need to take all their reps, they got it, they got to get that experience and everything matters so yeah the defense. They did a good job, too, they appreciate what that position is all about. That's relevant on our team right now."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kalen DeBoer offers insight on the relationship with Austin Mack

With the current projections, Ty Simpson is predicted to replace Jalen Milroe as Alabama's quarterback this year and Austin Mack as the primary backup.

During the same interview, Kalen DeBoer was asked about his relationship with Mack. He said that while he can't talk on Mack's behalf, he thinks they have a great relationship as it's his third year together.

DeBoer shared that Mack has been getting the most reps of his career this spring and is among the top hardworking players in the mix in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More