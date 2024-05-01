Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter, has one of college football’s most popular brands. Hunter’s arrival in college football came at the end of a dramatic and history-making decision that saw him flip from Florida State to Jackson State. Over the years, he has consistently justified the hype that greeted his commitment to the Tigers. How is he reaping that value monetarily?

Does Travis Hunter have any NIL deals?

Travis Hunter does have several NIL deals. NIL was introduced by the NCAA as a game-changer in college sports, allowing college athletes to earn from their name, image, and likeness. Athletes like Hunter, with a large following across social media, have capitalized on this new rule in innovative and creative ways.

Hunter has an NIL valuation of $2.7 million by On3, ranking him as the second most valuable college football player. Some of Hunter’s NIL deals include his deal with J5 Caffe, a coffee company out of Colombus, Mississippi. He also has another deal endorsing Greenwood, an Atlanta, Georgia-based FinTech.

Hunter has signed more NIL deals recently with brands like EA Sport, Leaf Card, and FreeFrom Sports. His 2.3 million followers across social media platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram underscore the amount of influence Hunter has, especially over teenagers and young people. The influence is more entrenched by his on-field ability to produce magic while playing.

Brands flock to profiles like this. And it is no surprise that Hunter is making big use of his immense position to advance his personal brand in a profitable way. What is more exciting is that he still has great potential to grow his brand and bank greater deals as his career progresses.

Hunter has undoubtedly come a long way from the eighth-grader who moved to Georgia and began pursuing his dream of playing football in high school. He is now one of the country’s top college football talent and is getting ready for his junior season under Sanders’ guidance.

