Travis Hunter's house: Where does the Colorado player live?

Travis Hunter has become the talk of the town after his powerful display against TCU and Nebraska. This sudden rise toward stardom has raised curiosity among fans about his personal life.

Travis shifted to Colorado from Jackson State last year, where he lives in a comfortable home with his girlfriend Leanna. Their new abode boasts of and accommodates their life.

Hunter and his girlfriend Leanna's pictures

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Inside Travis and Leanna's house

Travis and Leanna's home greets visitors with a cozy foyer leading to a well-appointed main area. The space has a monochrome black-and-white interior scheme and glossy light hardwood flooring. Their living room emanates comfort, featuring a spacious U-shaped sofa, a matching carpet, and a TV unit all aligned with the color palette.

Hunter's Living Area

The space has a refreshing touch with large windows and vegetation. The sculptures there add a personal touch. As one progresses further, the room opens to an expansive open kitchen. The area is tastefully designed in ash grey and white tones, complete with a centrally placed kitchen island for dining.

Travis's Kitchen

Adjacent to the kitchen is a conveniently located powder room and a chic dining area. The welcoming ambiance of the house is maintained by a blend of natural and artificial lighting and framed pictures of the couple creating a heartwarming atmosphere.

Hunter's personalized spaces and multi-storeyed retreat

Travis's House's First Floor

The house has two staircases, one leading into a basement and the other to the first floor. The basement has been transformed into an entertainment haven, illuminated by colored lights for an additional vibe.

Game Center- Travis's House

The basement area features a minibar and a foosball table, along with a home theater complete with a projector and a couch. This area leads into an adjacent gaming room characterized by Travis' personalized decorations and an extensive gaming console.

Partial View of Hunter's Gaming Room

The multi-storey dwelling has Leanna's room on the first floor, tailored to her preferences. The interiors are done in pink and white adorned with floral and peachy decor.

Additionally, the couple shares a common bedroom and an en-suite bathroom with separate vanities. Travis' house also has a guest room and a central couch upstairs for welcoming family and friends.

Hunter has a promising career and a commendable personal life. His house is centered around his and Leanna's preferences.