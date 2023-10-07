Drake Maye vs. Caleb Williams: H2H records, stats, notable achievements, and more explored

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is almost undisputedly the most talented QB in college football. North Carolina's Drake Maye is the other QB that leaves room for debate.

The two quarterback's destinies seem intertwined, and they are seen as two of the likeliest QBs to be picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Over a 22-game career, Maye has thrown for 5,597 yards on 67.5% completion, resulting in 44 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has also rushed for 879 yards, resulting in 10 touchdowns.

Williams, on the other hand, has had a 30-game career and has thrown for 8,052 yards on 67.4 % completion, resulting in 84 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He has also rushed for 907 yards, resulting in 19 touchdowns.

Drake Maye

Drake Maye redshirted his first year at North Carolina before becoming the Tar Heels QB1 last year.

Maye won the ACC Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, and Player of the Year in 2022 to cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Caleb Williams

Since transferring from Oklahoma, Caleb Williams has gone from strength to strength, and he has analysts drooling with his athleticism and off-the-cuff creativity.

Williams is the reigning Heisman winner and has started this season on fire. He threw for 403 yards against Colorado, resulting in a mammoth six touchdowns to highlight the gap between himself and any pretenders.

CFB insider's thoughts on Drake Maye and Caleb Williams

On an episode of "The First Draft" podcast, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid compared the two quarterbacks.

“It’s Drake Maye, the quarterback from North Carolina,” Jordan Reid said. “I still think there’s a sizeable gap between the two (Williams and Maye). The interesting thing about Drake Maye is that it’s been an interesting year for him just because they lost so much offensively.”

Reid compares the two stars even though Maye hasn't entirely lived up to the preseason hype due to the player turnover that the Tar Heels have experienced.

“The flash plays are still the flash plays, and just thinking about the game last week against Pitt he (Maye) did not get off to a good start,” Reid said. “He did not look very good. But in the second half he makes back-to-back-to-back miraculous throws and you’re like, ‘OK, now I see why this dude is getting compared to Caleb Williams in this draft class.'”

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will most likely get picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, that is, if Williams decides not to return to USC.