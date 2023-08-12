Drew Rosenhaus clients: Learn about the NFL agent's clientele, net worth, family, and more

Sports super agent Drew Rosenhaus isn't called "The Shark" for nothing. He gets his pound of flesh from teams for his numerous celebrity clients and has earned a reputation as the go-to agent for stars.

Rosenhaus is a New Jersey native who has a law degree from Duke University. He became the youngest registered sports agent in 1989 at 22 years old and has earned massive renown since then.

Rosenhaus married real estate agent Lisa Thomson in 2013. They have three kids together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Enter caption

It is estimated that throughout his career, Rosenhaus, the owner of the sports agency Rosenhaus Sports Representation (RSR), has negotiated $7 billion worth of NFL contracts.

Notably, he was at the center of wide receiver Tyreek Hill's massive $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. But perhaps his most famous client is NFL legend and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Additionally, Rosenhaus' client list contains A-list sports personalities, including Warren Sapp, Chad Johnson, LeSean McCoy, Aaron Jones, D.J Moore, and Antonio Brown.

The latest big-money client to get a huge deal negotiated by Rosenhaus was Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was picked No. 9 overall from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Rosenhaus negotiated a four-year, fully-guaranteed $21,806,184 deal for Carter even though he had been named a defendant in a street racing fatality while celebrating a national championship win.

The Drew Rosenhaus effect

In one of the most mind-blowing periods, Drew Rosenhaus negotiated over 90 NFL contracts worth $600 million in one month after the NFL lockout of 2011.

Rosenhaus earned a mammoth $37 million in agent fees last year, showing his incredible reach within the sports world. According to The Richest, this might account for his $165 million net worth from numerous commissions over the years. He represents more than 170 clients across different sports, including football, baseball, and basketball.

In 2003, Rosenhaus pulled off one of the greatest NFL draft ruses. When his client, running back Willis McGahee of the Miami Hurricanes suffered a serious injury in the national championship game, his NFL prospects looked bleak. Rosenhaus assured everyone that his client would get picked in the first round. On draft night, he instructed his client to speak on the phone throughout while he did the same, giving the illusion that they were talking to other teams.

McGahee was picked No. 23 by the Buffalo Bills, and Rosenhaus snagged him a five-year, $16 million contract. In reality, Rosenhaus and McGahee had been talking to each other on the phone.

Rosenhaus also represented football bad boy Johnny Manziel for a month after he had been dropped by his then-agent Erik Burkhardt. Rosenhaus also dropped Manziel after he refused to enter a drug rehabilitation program.