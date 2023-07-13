Jalen Carter lawsuit: Why is Eagles star in legal trouble? 

Jalen Carter's legal troubles appeared to be ending. After the car crash that took the life of Devin Willock and Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, Carter's draft stock took a hit. When the Philadelphia Eagles selected him, it appeared things were finally looking up. However, the crash and Carter's issues have come back again.

This time, someone who survived the crash is suing Carter. A Georgia employee who was in the car is taking the Eagles defensive lineman to court.

Jalen Carter in more trouble

Victoria Bowles' lawsuit says that Jalen Carter knew he was responsible via NBC Sports:

“As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene. Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions.”

She is suing him on the basis that he was involved in the crash and that he fled the scene and failing to offer aid to those injured. He pleaded no contest to reckless driving and other charges the first time this crash plagued him in court.

Jalen Carter is being sued

Carter is not the only party being sued in all of this. Bowles is going after the university, too. She is suing University of Georgia athletics association for negligence by allowing LeCroy to drive the rental car that ended up crashing.

LeCroy was intoxicated and was killed in the crash and Bowles is seeking damages from their estate after suffering numerous injuries in the crash.

It remains to be seen how this will impact Jalen Carter's NFL prospects. He was drafted and was one of the quicker prospects to sign his rookie deal, and there was no expectation of penalty or suspension.

That may change in light of the new lawsuit, especially if the defensive lineman is found guilty.

