Jason Kelce and Jalen Carter play on opposite sides of the ball, but they'll be good teammates moving forward. The Philadelphia Eagles traded up one pick to land the former Georgia defensive standout.

Part of the reason he was even available at ninth overall is because of perceived character issues. Carter was arrested for speeding and may have been involved in the crash that killed Devin Willock.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Kelce isn't really concerned about that. On the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, he said:

“I don't get too concerned with character stuff especially when it comes to like college kids you know this is these are highly transformative years for all these guys."

He continued:

"Obviously, it's a concern whenever there's character stuff out there and you have to do homework and you have to vet uh with different sources that you trust uh just how bad those concerns are but man I think that people do a lot of growing in college people do a lot of growing after college I mean these are still by you know all intents and purposes uh you know these are still young kids uh they're still young men. Jalen gets the opportunity now to reinvent himself.”

Carter was considered by many to be the best prospect in the draft and could have been the Chicago Bears' pick at number one overall. The issues came to light and the Bears traded down, which allowed the Eagles to land him just inside the top 10.

How much will Jalen Carter's rookie contract be?

Per Sportscasting, the rookie contract for Jalen Carter should be four four seasons and almost $22 million:

"The projected rookie Jalen Carter contract is a four-year, fully guaranteed $21.8 million pact with a $12.8 million signing bonus, a $3.9 million cap hit in 2023, and an annual average value (AAV) of $5.45 million"

Spotrac @spotrac At #9 overall, DT Jalen Carter should sign a fully guaranteed 4 year, $21.8M contract with the #Eagles , including a $12.8M signing bonus, and a $3.9M 2023 cap hit. spotrac.com/nfl/draft/ At #9 overall, DT Jalen Carter should sign a fully guaranteed 4 year, $21.8M contract with the #Eagles, including a $12.8M signing bonus, and a $3.9M 2023 cap hit. spotrac.com/nfl/draft/ https://t.co/cXJbpxxzLb

While he did slide from first to ninth, that didn't hurt his value all that much. First-round contracts are good. When prospects slide into the second round or further, that's when they begin losing money.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes