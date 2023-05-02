Will Levis set to lose over $20M following slide into second round of 2023 NFL Draft: Reports

Will Levis' slide during the NFL Draft is likely to cost him a significant amount of money. Since NFL contracts for rookies are based on a scale, being picked at the beginning of the second round means he could potentially lose over $20 million.

Levis was initially considered a first-round pick, and many teams, especially the Indianapolis Colts, were reportedly interested in him. However, comparing the contracts from #4 (the first pick of the Colts) to #33 (where he was ultimately drafted by the Tennessee Titans), there's a drop of approximately $24 million.

The first night of the draft was a rough one for the quarterback, as he was forced to wait in the green room for the entire night as no team called to inform him that he was going to be drafted. As he sat there with his family, his agonizing look made it clear how he was feeling.

Why did Will Levis fall to the second round of the draft?

Despite being considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, Levis fell to the second round, which surprised many analysts, particularly since he was expected to be among the Fab Four of quarterbacks of the class.

However, word came out on Twitter that he had been dealing with a toe injury for a while, and teams were concerned about it.

While losing out on money is undoubtedly a problem, Levis can still recoup all of it if he develops into the franchise quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. It will take time and a lot of work, but with his potential, he could make it work.

