Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently had an interesting first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians. He tossed out the ceremonial first pitch and it did not go as he would've imagined. The former baseball player is now famous for a pretty poor attempt.

A video recently surfaced of Kelce taking batting practice with New York Yankees star and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. It took him a while to get going, but he connected with a few pitches and drove them out.

Fanatics co-chairman Michael Rubin pointed out that Kelce's hitting was a lot better than his pitching. Kelce admitted that he was more confident as a hitter than as a pitcher when he was playing.

Kelce joked that his video with Judge was a way to redeem himself from his failure in Cleveland.

The tight end said on Twitter:

"I have to find a way to redeem myself!! But there’s no doubt, I can shag some fly balls and play DH all day!!"

It's a good thing Kelce is a pro football player and not a baseball player at this stage.

Travis Kelce could have been an MLB star

Though he's a future Hall of Famer in the NFL, there's a chance Travis Kelce could have made it all the way to the MLB. He played baseball as well as football in high school and could have pursued either.

Travis Kelce is an elite tight end now

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Reggie Sanders, a scout for the Atlanta Braves from 2002 to 2007, said Kelce looked good:

"He seemed like a big leaguer on a field of high school players. He looks almost the same size today as he was in high school. I remember writing his report and I compared him to Josh Hamilton."

To his credit, Kelce is 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds. That alone makes him an imposing force in the batter's box.

Despite having a potential future in baseball, Kelce opted to follow his brother down the path to the NFL. It's fortunate he did as he has become one of the best tight ends of all time and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

