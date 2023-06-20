WATCH: Dolphins star Tyreek Hill goes swimming with sharks alongside superagent Drew Rosenhaus

Agent Drew Rosenhaus is nicknamed "The Shark" after negotiating deals like Tyreek Hill's four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

His clients have earned billions' worth of NFL contracts and pulled in $37 million in commissions last year.

But recently, Rosenhaus literally came close to a shark, as shared on his Twitter account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His tweet reads:

“Went fishing with @cheetah today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark”

Drew Rosenhaus @DrewJRosenhaus Went fishing with ⁦ @cheetah ⁩ today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark Went fishing with ⁦@cheetah⁩ today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark https://t.co/P1jIWKEuef

Despite the warning from one of his companions, Rosenhaus pulled the shark from behind. None of the people in the boat, Tyreek Hill included, wouldn't want to join him.

But the mega-agent might be frightened if Tyreek Hill helped him contain the shark. Not only is "Cheetah" one of his high-profile clients, but he is also a Dolphins fan.

While Drew Rosenhaus was born in New Jersey, his family moved to The Sunshine State when he was four. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami, which explains his high number of clients who were former Hurricanes players. He earned his law degree from Duke University.

In 1989, he became a registered sports agent at 22, making him the youngest registered agent then. Some of his former clients include Chad Johnson, Antonio Brown, LeSean McCoy, Warren Sapp, and Rob Gronkowski.

Meanwhile, J.C. Jackson, DJ Moore, Darren Waller, Darius Slay, Jordan Poyer, Emmanuel Ogbah, Aaron Jones, and Chris Olave are other active players Drew Rosenhaus represents.

Aside from football, Rosenhaus Sports Representation has also ventured into basketball and baseball. 2020 American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is one of their clients.

Rosenhaus will get a ton of money from Tyreek Hill’s deal

Drew Rosenhaus went to work after the Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill during the 2022 off-season. In return, the Chiefs received five picks: Miami's 2022 first, second, sixth, and two fourth-rounders.

Hill came off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and a Super Bowl title when Rosenhaus negotiated on his behalf. The Dolphins agreed to make him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history with a $30 million annual average.

The seven-time Pro Bowler's contract with Miami reflected $72.2 million in guaranteed money, including a $25.5 million signing bonus. Hill gets to keep all that money because Florida doesn't have a state income tax.

Since NFL agents can make at most three percent of a player's contract, Rosenhaus could pocket as low as $2.166 million. That value increases if Tyreek Hill satisfies more incentive clauses, potentially earning him up to $3.6 million.

Hill repaid the trust Miami gave him by tallying a career-high 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Those numbers earned him a Pro Bowl selection last year, equivalent to a $250,000 bonus.

Poll : 0 votes