Tyreek Hill took aim at the NIL deals for college students saying that they earn too much, which might not be too good for a young person. He debated that there should be a cap on the amount of money college players are earning, saying,

"The NIL deals, they cool or whatever, but | think it should also be a cap because you gotm*therf**king sophomore quarterbacks in high school getting like $10 million now, which is crazy."

He then brought up minor league football as a way to control that by keeping a control on spending. He added,

"I know if I was a quarterback and I got that much money that $10 million and I was nine or 10. And what I'd be doing, man so I feel like every athlete should be capped out almost like the G League. When those guys are in high school, and they skip college and go to the G-League and it's like a cap. That's how it should be, man. Like you giving a young kid that much money depending on him to be trustworthy with that money. And the Lord knows what he gonna do with it."

He acknwoledeged that he did not have it all figured out how it would work. But Tyreek Hill was inistent that such a large pot of money at such a young age might not be good.

"Now I don't know if they get it all upfront or however it works itself out. But I still think it's not it's not a smart decision because then egos get involved and then you got this player with much more stuff than this player then it's come on, but like now it's not about football. Like we actually want the kids to enjoy the college, the college experience, not turn into many rappers."

Tyreek Hill not the only person to see problem with NIL

NIL came about after courts ruled that college players, on whose backs the NCAA was running its organization, not getting compensated was wrong. That in turn led to the Names, Image and Likeness (NIL) doctrine that lets student athletes profit off their ability in sports. However, it is increasingly being seen that female athletes are profiting more on their looks and men on their names rather than actual prowess on the field.

The conversation regarding that has already begun. The genie is out of the bottle and will not go back. But Tyreek Hill and others are inserting themselves into a conversation that is just getting started and will not go away.

