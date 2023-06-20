Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends of all time and also one of the most fun NFL players.

From Gronk spiking to waving his tongue out to being one of the funniest players to interview, Gronk was a fun, charismatic tight end who saw a lot of success in the NFL.

Gronk had many funny on and off-the-field stories. A story about him using IVs to wake himself up after a lot of drinking recently surfaced. Former New England Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette joined Prime Time with Alex Stein and recalled how Gronk would be out drinking with his buddies late at night and would show up to the Patriots facility passed out.

He then said that trainers would stick IVs to wake the star up, and it made him rise like Frankenstein:

"We all had these key fobs that gave us 24/7 access to the Patriots facility there in Foxborough. During the offseason, Gronk would go out all night with his boys in Boston, you know stay up 'til three, four in the morning, whatever it was, and have his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility.

"So then like an hour or two later when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep. They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves, and you know stick an IV in his arm and like after a couple hours he would just wake up like Frankenstein, revived, and go out there and just kick ass."

Rob Gronkowski fell asleep during his New England Patriots visit

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

During Rob Gronkowski's pre-draft team visits, he made the worst impression in front of the New England Patriots. He showed up completely hammered after partying hard at the University of Arizona. He said:

"I partied super hard one night, this was one of my mistakes. I partied at the University of Arizona one night and got absolutely hammered and had to jump on the flight the next day, and start this whole tour. So, I already put myself in the bag. So I'm on this tour, I'm falling asleep, I'm hungover, I'm visiting all these teams, and I got to New England and I'm cashed.

"I show up and I'm like I don't give a flying sh** no more, I'm just gonna let it be, I'm just gonna let it fly."

The bad impression didn't matter as Rob Gronkowski ended up getting selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He became one of the greatest tight ends of all time, recording 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Rob Gronkowski won four Super Bowls, made five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections.

