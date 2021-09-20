Top 10 NFL agents who earn millions in commissions 

NFL agents are the brainpower behind all high-level player contracts. They work with players to facilitate their respective worth via contract agreements. Agents work out the details at the behest of their clients' wants and needs.

By handling massive contracts, these agents are also due their commission price for negotiating the amount received for the players they represent. The top agency is Athletes First, which brings in a reported 2 billion dollars in player contracts. Here's a look at the top 10 NFL agents who earn the most with commissions.

#10 Tory Dandy

Tory Dandy works for the agency Creative Artists. Dandy's most notable client is Eddie Goldman, a nose tackle from the Chicago Bears. Due to Dandy's services, he pulls in a reported 12 million dollars in commissions.

#9 Ryan Tollner

Ryan Tollner is an agent that works for Rep 1 Sports. Tollner represents one of the most popular quarterbacks, Jared Goff, who now plays for the Detroit Lions. Tollner brings in 15 million dollars in commissions, with the average contract value for clients coming in at 33 million dollars.

#8 Leigh Steinberg

Leigh Steinberg of the Steinberg Sports & Ent agency represents Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also brings in 15 million dollars in commissions for player contracts.

#7 Jimmy Sexton

Like Dandy, Jimmy Sexton also works for the Creative Artists sports agency. Sexton's most notable client is C.J. Mosley, linebacker for the New York Jets. Sexton brings in 18 million dollars in commission for player contract services.

#6 Drew Rosenhaus

Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports represents Andrew Norwell. Norwell is a guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rosenhaus brings in a reported 23 million dollars in commissions.

#5 Joel Segal

Joel Segal of the SportsFive agency brings in a tying 23 million dollars, similar to Drew Rosenhaus, in commission from player contracts. Segal's most notable client is Khalil Mack, linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bears and star pass-rusher Khalil Mack have agreed to terms on a massive 6-year, $141M contract extension, source said. Total value: $155M over 7. $90M guaranteed. $60M fully guaranteed at signing. $23.5M new money average. Nicely done. The #Bears and star pass-rusher Khalil Mack have agreed to terms on a massive 6-year, $141M contract extension, source said. Total value: $155M over 7. $90M guaranteed. $60M fully guaranteed at signing. $23.5M new money average. Nicely done.

#4 Brian Ayrault

Brian Ayrault of the WME agency is the triplet in tying Segal and Rosenhaus, with bringing in 23 million dollars in player contract commissions. Ayrault represents both Aaron Donald, defensive end of the Los Angeles Rams, and Joey Bosa, linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.

#3 David Mulugheta

Coming in at number three on the list is David Mulugheta. Mulugheta works for the Athletes First agency, bringing in 25 million dollars in commissions. Mulugheta's most notable client is Deshaun Watson, quarterback for the Houston Texans.

#2 Tom Condon

Tom Condon also lends his services to work for the Creative Artists Agency. Condon represents Josh Allen, a quarterback from the Buffalo Bills. Condon brings in 29 million dollars for his players' contract commissions.

#1 Todd France

Todd France, also of the Athletes First agency, brings in the highest commissions via player contracts. France also represents Josh Allen. For France's services, he brings in a reported 36 million dollars in commissions from contracts.

Spotrac @spotrac



His reported $150M guaranteed is the most all-time by nearly $9M.



It’s the largest Josh Allen’s 6 year $258M extension w/ the #Bills makes him the 2nd highest average paid player in #NFL history.His reported $150M guaranteed is the most all-time by nearly $9M.It’s the largest #Bills contract by $161M (Dareus, $96.5M). Josh Allen’s 6 year $258M extension w/ the #Bills makes him the 2nd highest average paid player in #NFL history.



His reported $150M guaranteed is the most all-time by nearly $9M.



It’s the largest #Bills contract by $161M (Dareus, $96.5M).

Contracts are beginning to become even more lucrative, with an increased number of players coming into the league and proving their value at their given positions. Expect these agents to bring in even larger commissions next season.

