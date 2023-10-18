Duke Football HC Mike Elko provides cryptic update on Riley Leonard's injury

It irked Duke coach Mike Elko that his star quarterback, Riley Leonard got injured on the last play of the Blue Devils' loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in week five of college football action.

Leonard landed poorly on his ankle and left the game on crutches and has been out since then.

Duke coach Mike Elko gave an evasive answer when discussing whether Riley Leonard would be available to play against the Florida State Seminoles in week eight action.

"Riley's doing good, he really is," Elko said. "He was out there practicing today and throwing the ball around. He's still day-to-day. I've said this to everybody, we will not put him in position to put that ankle at risk. But, I do think there is a chance we're able to get him back healthy on Saturday and able to be playing at the level he's capable of playing."

Will Mike Elko risk Riley Leonard against FSU?

The game against No. 4 ranked FSU is an important one for the No. 16 ranked Duke as the Seminoles are one of the few teams who is still undefeated in this college football season.

There was speculation that the Blue Devils might rush Riley Leonard back from his injury for the clash but Mike Elko rubbished that school of thought.

"Whether he ultimately gets there or not, we'll see," Elko said. "We will be smart with him, he is our quarterback. He's also a young man that's got a bright future on and off the football field. We'll never put that at risk for one football game, but we hope to get him back as quickly as possible."

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 passing yards resulting in three touchdowns on 62.7% completion this season. He also has 326 rushing yards resulting in four touchdowns averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Backup Henry Belin IV stepped into the quarterback role against NC State and threw an impressive 69-yard touchdown which is the longest completion for a touchdown this season.

Belin only completed four of his 12 attempted passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

In his weekly press conference, Mike Elko discussed whether Henry Belin IV was ready to start against FSU.

"Now he's (Belin) one game further along from a maturity standpoint which will pay huge dividends I think for him moving forward," Elko said.

Whether or not the influential Riley Leonard will be ready for Duke's biggest game of the season, coach Mike Elko has a viable option in Henry Belin IV to step into the role.