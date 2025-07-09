EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe vs Standard: Features price and more explored

College Football 26 will officially be released to the public on Thursday. However, the game has been available since Monday for players who purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game. The Deluxe Edition is more expensive but it comes with extra features, including early access. Here is a look at the key differences between the two editions of the game.

Ad

Key differences between Deluxe and Standard Editions of College Football 26

Features and content

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In terms of features within the game, players who purchase the standard edition will not miss out on any plays, teams, playbooks or anything of that nature. The Deluxe edition gives some benefits but standard edition players will not miss out on anything significant in terms of how the game is played.

Ad

Trending

The most significant feature that is included as part of the Deluxe Edition is three days of early access. Players who purchased that version got access on Monday, whereas standard edition players do not get access until Thursday.

Pricing and value

Since the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26 gives players access to the game early, as well as some exclusive content, it is more expensive. The standard edition is $69.99 USD, whereas the Deluxe Edition is $99.99.

Ad

Exclusive content

Players who purchase the deluxe version of CFB 26 do get access to some exclusive content. Notably, there are some solo challenges available during the early access period. Additionally, players get to choose between one of five player items as part of the Fresh Faces Ultimate Team Pack. All deluxe edition players also get 4600 college football points to help speed things up.

Deluxe vs. Standard: Which edition is right for you?

Both editions of College Football 26 have benefits and can provide a positive gaming experience. However, the deluxe edition has lost a lot of its value now that the first few days of early access have passed. There are still benefits to purchasing that version of the game, but without three days of early access, it is more difficult to justify the increased price.

The standard edition is a perfectly suitable option for anyone simply looking to enjoy the game casually. It gives access to all game modes, playbooks and features while being $30 cheaper than the deluxe option. As a result, it is the option players should pick if they do not care about receiving bonus points or a few days of early access.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More