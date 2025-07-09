EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe vs Standard: Features price and more explored

College Football 26 will officially be released to the public on Thursday. However, the game has been available since Monday for players who purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game. The Deluxe Edition is more expensive but it comes with extra features, including early access. Here is a look at the key differences between the two editions of the game.
Key differences between Deluxe and Standard Editions of College Football 26
Features and content
In terms of features within the game, players who purchase the standard edition will not miss out on any plays, teams, playbooks or anything of that nature. The Deluxe edition gives some benefits but standard edition players will not miss out on anything significant in terms of how the game is played.
The most significant feature that is included as part of the Deluxe Edition is three days of early access. Players who purchased that version got access on Monday, whereas standard edition players do not get access until Thursday.
Pricing and value
Since the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26 gives players access to the game early, as well as some exclusive content, it is more expensive. The standard edition is $69.99 USD, whereas the Deluxe Edition is $99.99.
Exclusive content
Players who purchase the deluxe version of CFB 26 do get access to some exclusive content. Notably, there are some solo challenges available during the early access period. Additionally, players get to choose between one of five player items as part of the Fresh Faces Ultimate Team Pack. All deluxe edition players also get 4600 college football points to help speed things up.
Deluxe vs. Standard: Which edition is right for you?
Both editions of College Football 26 have benefits and can provide a positive gaming experience. However, the deluxe edition has lost a lot of its value now that the first few days of early access have passed. There are still benefits to purchasing that version of the game, but without three days of early access, it is more difficult to justify the increased price.
The standard edition is a perfectly suitable option for anyone simply looking to enjoy the game casually. It gives access to all game modes, playbooks and features while being $30 cheaper than the deluxe option. As a result, it is the option players should pick if they do not care about receiving bonus points or a few days of early access.