Emeka Egbuka NFL draft stock: Ohio State WR's potential landing spots explored after CFP national championship

In the conversation of Ohio State's best all-time receivers, Emeka Egbuka wouldn't be one of the first names out. Yet, there aren't any Buckeyes pass-catchers who have been more productive, and few that have been just as consistent as the Steilacoom High School product.

Egbuka has totaled 2,804 receiving yards heading into Monday's College Football Playoff national title game. He needs just three grabs to surpass K.J. Hill as the program's all-time leader in receptions. In a position room that has included Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jeremiah Smith, Egbuka has been a go-to guy.

Egbuka hopes to finish off his college career at the mountaintop with a win against Notre Dame. After that, he'll be entering April's NFL draft. Where might he wind up at the next level?

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bleacher Report's NFL scout Dame Parson compared Egbuka to former teammate Smith-Njigba and Detroit Lions standout Amon-Ra St. Brown. Parson views Egbuka as a starter in his first season, which will come, he thinks, after being drafted late in the first round or early in the second.

Emeka Egbuka's potential NFL landing spots

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati might not want to pay the expensive price tag for both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, meaning the latter might find himself with another team come the start of next season. While Higgins has flashed an ability to be a No. 1 receiver possibly, it doesn't feel like Emeka Egbuka would be much of a downgrade.

Joe Burrow is the definition of a franchise quarterback, and the Bengals will want to keep him happy going forward. If they're going to lose one of his favorite targets, they'll need to replace him right away.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix demonstrated a good deal of potential as a rookie, leading the Broncos to the playoffs. It's unclear if Courtland Sutton will be part of Denver's long-term future, which means Egbuka could come in and be an instant contributor to Sean Payton's offense. As of now, the Broncos possess the No. 20 pick in the draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' wide receiver situation was a mess in 2024 and arguably one of the things that held their Russell Wilson-led offense back. George Pickens is one of the most talented pass-catchers in the NFL, but he's iffy when it comes to effort and interest at times. Mike Williams and Van Jefferson aren't top-level wideouts, and Calvin Austin III doesn't particularly fill the No. 2 spot either.

It's not even a certainty that Pickens will be around next fall, as he could demand a new deal that Pittsburgh doesn't want to give him. Egbuka could be next up for a franchise that typically does well drafting his position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.