Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant jumps to Asante Samuel’s defense amid his beef with Coach Prime

Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders were both elite cornerbacks in their NFL careers. Samuel - a two-time Super Bowl winner and a four-time Pro Bowler - led the league in interceptions twice in his eleven-year career. He was a key piece for his teams - the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders is arguably the greatest cornerback of his era. The Florida State icon - who earned two Super Bowls, eight Pro Bowl selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award in his celebrated career - would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Samuel and Sanders recently had a fallout on social media, and the general public seems to be leaning toward supporting Coach Prime. However, Samuel seemingly has a supporter in former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant.

After a fan wrote,

"Asante Samuel’s really got on the internet to say he better than Deion …. That Is insane …. Get off that stuff bruh ….boy ain’t even top 5 CB maybe top 10 or 15 …and Asante is nice but stop it lol ….boy def on that Harry Hines stuff."

Bryant retorted by saying,

"Nobody said he was better than prime. I'm saying stop acting like he's not him."

It's important to note that Bryant and Samuel played in the NFL in the same era. Hence, the Dallas Cowboys favorite can talk about the lockdown prowess like Asante Samuel.

Why are Asante Samuel and Coach Prime beefing?

Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders are beefing over the former's defense of the T-step technique, while the latter doesn't seem to be a huge fan. In March, Coach Prime spoke at Big 12 Pro Day. When asked about the "T-step" cornerback footwork technique, Prime replied,

"If one of my players do that, I'm ripping his facemask off."

Samuel caught wind of the Hall of Famer's words and posted this on X (formerly known as Twitter),

"Once again do not listen to this foolishness… of course he never learned how to T-Step his athletic ability was on another for his time. T-Step is the best technique to get to the football, not running out of the break. This is comedy".

Coach Prime didn't let the shade slide as he quote-tweeted Samuel's post and replied,

"Sir. Foolish. Lololol God bless u my brother. Tell them what this really about sir. U forever taking a shot at the sky. Mickey Andrews is Responsible for teaching us what I teach and it sure seemed like it worked for us. Peace be Still. 🙏🏾"

The duo aren't backing down and we have likely not seen the last social media back-and-forth. Both players excelled at the CB position thanks to their grit, skill, and competitive spirit. That competitive spirit will likely see them continue this beef until one party apologizes.

