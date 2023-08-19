Fact-check: Does Dre Kirkpatrick have a wife? Exploring the ex-Alabama CB's relationship timeline

Former Alabama CB Dre Kirkpatrick is currently single. The free agent has not been seen with a partner recently, nor has he ever been married to anyone.

According to reports, however, the 33-year-old ex-player for the Cincinnati Bengals did have a relationship once. Almost no one knows much about Kirkpatrick's romantic life as he's a private person.

Dre Kirkpatrick's (Potentially Former) GF: Lexy Hight

A report on WCPO Cincinnati back in 2020 mentioned that Kirkpatrick's girlfriend was a woman named Lexy Hight. She and the former Bengals player were co-owners of Hutch Baby, a baby outfitting business located in Cincinnati, where she and Kirkpatrick lived.

The report wasn't too positive, however, since it happened during the George Floyd protests in Ohio. Kirkpatrick was informed back then that his store was in danger of being looted, so he stood to guard it.

After the report, there have been no other mentions of Hight and Kirkpatrick in the same context.

Does Dre Kirkpatrick have kids?

Kirkpatrick does have one confirmed child who's soon going to be a legacy recruit for Alabama and the legendary Nick Saban.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. recently made headlines when he announced his decision to commit to Alabama, his father's Alma Mater (via ESPN). A 3-star safety recruit, Dre Jr. is ranked 148th out of all DBs in the nation. He stands a 6 feet, 192 lbs., and believes that playing for the Crimson Tide is "a good opportunity" due to the program's winning pedigree.

The upcoming DB from the class of 2024 will be Saban's first-ever legacy recruit. When asked about his decision to verbally commit to Alabama, the young man said this:

"I knew right about a week after Alabama offered that I was going there. I took a little time to think about it and weigh my options, but the atmosphere, the chance to win, the NIL opportunities, and my having an opportunity to play for Alabama led me to call T-Rob to commit. I knew it was where I wanted to go.”

If all goes well for Dre. Jr. with the Crimson Tide under Saban, it will be full circle for Kirkpatrick's family and the iconic coach. Dre Sr. had won two BCS National Titles with Alabama in 2009 and 2011. He was then selected 17th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Bengals.