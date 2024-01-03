Fact-check: Was Michigan's Connor Stalions at the Rose Bowl?

The Michigan Wolverines played the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Monday, and former staffer Connor Stalions was reportedly in attendance.

Stalions became arguably the biggest story in college football this season as he was the apparent leader of the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing. Stalions would reportedly go to other schools and sit in the stands to videotape the opposing team's sidelines. He ended up being able to decode the team's signs and was able to help Michigan before he was caught this year.

After being caught and with the school under NCAA investigation, Stalions resigned and released a statement to The Athletic thanking Michigan for everything.

“I love the University of Michigan and its football program. And I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with the incredible student-athletes, coach Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure,” Stalions said.

“I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on.”

Since he resigned, Connor Stalions hasn't spoken publicly or been seen. But, the former Michigan staffer was in attendance at the Rose Bowl on Monday, which was captured by former player Chase Winovich.

After the picture went public, The Athletic confirmed through sources that Stalions was in attendance.

Since the investigation, Connor Stalions also clarified that Jim Harbaugh or any other coach knew about what he was doing.

“Connor also wants to make it clear that, to his knowledge, neither Coach Harbaugh, nor any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting," Stalions’ attorney, Brad Beckworth said.

Michigan focused on the national championship

Although Connor Stalions was in attendance at the Rose Bowl, it didn't impact the Michigan Wolverines.

Instead, No. 1 Michigan is focused on the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8. However, ahead of the matchup, coach Jim Harbaugh knows this team went through a lot due to the allegations.

"It's almost been an unfair advantage, all the things that the team has gone through," Harbaugh said. "We don't care anymore. Don't care what people say. Don't care about anything that comes up. We just know we're going to overcome it."

Michigan has opened as a 4.5-point favorite over Washington in the national championship.