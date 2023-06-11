“Kirby just stuffed Sun belt Billy in a locker”: fans react to Georgia flipping 4-Star RB Chauncey Bowens from Rival Florida

Georgia continued their impressive recruitment run in the 2024 class by flipping 4-star prospect Chauncey Bowens from their big rivals, Florida. Georgia may have just taken their rivalry with Florida to new depths with this piece of recruitment genius.

The Florida Gators secured Bowens’ commitment in September 2022. Or so they thought. Kirby Smart overturned whatever assurance Bowens gave Florida this spring after paying a visit to Bowens’ Benjamin High School by helicopter.

Georgia running back coach Dell McGee made the necessary follow up and it all culminated in Bowens’ official visit to Athens this weekend where he finally flipped.

Expectedly, this move has been trailed by a wild reaction from the fans of both teams. Georgia fans are obviously elated by the outsmarting of their rival to land such a top prospect.

Who is Chauncey Bowens?

Chauncey Bowens is the second running back to commit to Georgia from the 2024 class after Dwight Phillips. He is also committing as the eleventh offensive player to Georgia in this class and the eighteenth overall. He reinforces this class of Georgia’s recruiting class as No. 1 with his addition of 114 points.

Rivalry besides, Bowens will prove to be a massive acquisition for the Bulldogs in their bid to improve the depth of their roster at the running back department. He is highly ranked by a lot of platforms, including 247Sports, which ranks him as one of the top 250 players in the 2024 class.

Over the last two seasons of his career in high school, Chauncey Bowens has recorded 2,133 rushing yards. He possesses the patience to set up effective blocks and take the opportunity to make runs whenever he gets it. His 6-ft and 215-pound structure lends the needed physicality to his tackles.

Furthermore, Kirby Smart’s reputation as one of the leading recruiters in the country is further bolstered by Bowens’ commitment. From the time he resumed at the helm in Georgia, the Bulldogs have consistently entered the top-three discussion when it comes to recruitment.

They currently lead in the ranking for the 2024 recruiting class as number one and they don’t appear to be done yet. With eighteen commits already in the bag, their search for more prospects continues and we can expect it to be full of more exciting prospects just as it has been so far.

