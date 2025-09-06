  • home icon
  College Football
  • FIU vs. Penn State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

FIU vs. Penn State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:38 GMT
Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun - Source: Imagn
FIU vs. Penn State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions will square off against the FIU Panthers in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the Penn State vs. FIU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

FIU vs. Penn State projected starting lineup for Week 2

FIU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at FIU's starters on offense vs. Penn State:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X7McNeal, Kyle RS SO
WR-Z4Perry, Alex RS JR/TR
WR-H21Demps, Semaj RS SO
LT78Davis, Jaleel RS SR/TR
LG59Buchanon, Jaheim RS SO
C65Pierce, Julius GR/TR
RG71Tripp Jr., Antonio RS SO/TR
RT55Michel, Daniel RS SO
TE0Payne, Dallas RS SR/TR
QB1Jenkins, Keyone JR
RB5Owens, Kejon RS SR
Here's a look at FIU's starters on defense vs. Penn State:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE25Simmons, Kenton JR/TR
NT95Hill, Quaylen RS SR
DT19Agunloye, Olasunkonmi RS SR/TR
RDE44Davis, Keegan RS SR
WLB11Courtney Jr., Percy RS JR
MLB0Chaney Jr., Johnny RS SR/TR
LCB1Levells, Ashton RS SR/TR
SS22Sterlin, Shamir RS FR
FS23McGrew, Jessiah FR
RCB2Blades II, Brian RS SR
NB27Clark, Mister RS SO
Here's a look at FIU's starters on special teams vs. Penn State:

PositionNo.Starter
PT6Wilhoit, Trey RS SR/TR
PK16Grant, Noah RS SR/TR
KO16Grant, Noah RS SR/TR
LS47Wood, Justin RS SO/TR
H6Wilhoit, Trey RS SR/TR
PR3Jnopierre, C'Quan GR/TR
KR3Jnopierre, C'Quan GR/TR
Penn State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Penn State's starters on offense vs. FIU:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X1Hudson, Kyron RS SR/TR
WR-Z5Ross, Devonte SR/TR
WR-SL8Peña, Trebor RS SR/TR
LT66Shelton, Drew SR
LG71Ioane, Olaiavega RS JR
C53Dawkins, Nick RS SR
RG68Donkoh, Anthony RS SO
RT72Rucci, Nolan RS SR/TR
TE16Dinkins, Khalil RS SR
QB15Allar, Drew SR
RB10Singleton, Nicholas SR
Here's a look at Penn State's starters on defense vs. FIU:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE33Dennis-Sutton, Dani SR
LDT28Durant, Zane SR
RDT50Ford Jr., Alonzo RS SR/TR
RDE36Fisher, Zuriah RS SR
WLB13Rojas, Tony JR
MLB0DeLuca, Dominic RS SR
LCB9Washington II, Elliot JR
SS6Wheatley, Zakee RS SR
FS3Belgrave-Shorter, Antoine RS FR
RCB4Harris, A.J. JR/TR
NB7Tracy, Zion JR
Here's a look at Penn State's starters on special teams vs. FIU:

PositionNo.Starter
PT95Thompson, Riley SR/TR
PK94Barker, Ryan RS SO
KO99Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR
LS48Duzansky, Tyler RS SR
H95Thompson, Riley SR/TR
PR7Tracy, Zion JR
KR10Singleton, Nicholas SR
FIU vs. Penn State depth chart for Week 2

FIU depth chart

Here's a look at FIU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X7McNeal, Kyle RS SO19Fournet, Ross RS SR
WR-Z4Perry, Alex RS JR/TR84Anderson, Maguire RS SO/TR12Isaac, Amari FR
WR-H21Demps, Semaj RS SO18Stone, Jojo RS FR/TR
LT78Davis, Jaleel RS SR/TR70Rabess, Mykeal RS SO
LG59Buchanon, Jaheim RS SO52Neal, Akeem RS FR
C65Pierce, Julius GR/TR54Staley, Chad RS JR/TR
RG71Tripp Jr., Antonio RS SO/TR51Flournoy, Zaire RS SR/TR
RT55Michel, Daniel RS SO75Cedeno, Miguel RS JR/TR
TE0Payne, Dallas RS SR/TR88Verdugo, Jackson FR
QB1Jenkins, Keyone JR16Pesansky, Joe RS SR/TR
RB5Owens, Kejon RS SR6Carrie, Anthony SO/TR
Here's a look at FIU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE25Simmons, Kenton JR/TR45Brewton, Toddrick RS SO
NT95Hill, Quaylen RS SR99Carter, Germaine SO
DT19Agunloye, Olasunkonmi RS SR/TR90Chapman, Xion SO/TR
RDE44Davis, Keegan RS SR13Anderson, Dante RS JR/TR
WLB11Courtney Jr., Percy RS JR18Nunoo, Dwight RS JR/TR
MLB0Chaney Jr., Johnny RS SR/TR35Taylor, Josiah RS FR
LCB1Levells, Ashton RS SR/TR4Evans III, Victor RS SO
SS22Sterlin, Shamir RS FR9Patterson, Antonio RS JR
FS23McGrew, Jessiah FR12Etienne, Websley RS JR/TR
RCB2Blades II, Brian RS SR7Celestine, Jai-Ayviauynn RS JR/TR
NB27Clark, Mister RS SO32Salla Jr., Bobby RS SR/TR
Here's a look at FIU's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT6Wilhoit, Trey RS SR/TR41Springman, Stone RS SO/TR
PK16Grant, Noah RS SR/TR48Czeremcha, Robert RS FR
KO16Grant, Noah RS SR/TR48Czeremcha, Robert RS FR
LS47Wood, Justin RS SO/TR69Sims, Trent SO/TR
H6Wilhoit, Trey RS SR/TR41Springman, Stone RS SO/TR
PR3Jnopierre, C'Quan GR/TR
KR3Jnopierre, C'Quan GR/TR19Fournet, Ross RS SR
Penn State depth chart

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Hudson, Kyron RS SR/TR3Howard, Koby FR11Samuel, Lyrick FR
WR-Z5Ross, Devonte SR/TR2Clifford, Liam RS SR12Ivey, Anthony RS JR
WR-SL8Peña, Trebor RS SR/TR4Denmark, Tyseer RS FR84Gonzalez, Peter RS FR
LT66Shelton, Drew SR74Williams, J’ven RS SO
LG71Ioane, Olaivavega RS JR54Shanahan Jr., TJ RS SO/TR
C53Dawkins, Nick RS SR52Rulli, Dominic RS JR
RG68Donkoh, Anthony RS SO50Cousins, Cooper SO
RT72Rucci, Nolan RS SR/TR
TE16Dinkins, Khalil RS SR85Reynolds, Luke SO87Rappleyea, Andrew RS SO
QB15Allar, Drew SR17Grunkemeyer, Ethan RS FR14Smolik, Jaxon RS SO
RB10Singleton, Nicholas SR13Allen, Kaytron SR26Wallace, Cam RS SO
Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE33Dennis-Sutton, Dani SR44Harvey, Jaylen RS FR20Williams, Mylachi RS FR
LDT28Durant, Zane SR39Blanding, Ty RS SO45White, Enai RS JR/TR
RDT50Ford Jr., Alonzo RS SR/TR54Gilliam, Xavier RS FR34Wafle, Owen RS FR/TR
RDE36Fisher, Zuriah RS SR19Coleman, Chaz FR99Kemajou, Yvan FR
WLB13Rojas, Tony JR32Wylie, Keon RS JR11Arrington II, LaVar FR
MLB0DeLuca, Dominic RS SR24Campbell, Amare JR/TR40Speca, Anthony SO
LCB9Washington II, Elliot JR2Collins, Audavion RS JR/TR
SS6Wheatley, Zakee RS SR10Lane, Dejuan SO21Toure, Vaboue RS FR
FS3Belgrave-Shorter, Antoine RS FR16Mack, King JR/TR
RCB4Harris, A.J. JR/TR17Woseley Jr., Kenny RS FR5Dixson, Daryus FR
NB7Tracy, Zion JR31Dinkins, Kolin RS JR
Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT95Thompson, Riley SR/TR99Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR
PK94Barker, Ryan RS SO98Parker, Matthew FR
KO99Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR94Barker, Ryan RS SO
LS48Duzansky, Tyler RS SR35Sokach-Minnick, Blaise RS JR92Dufault, Andrew RS FR
H95Thompson, Riley SR/TR99Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR
PR7Tracy, Zion JR8Peña, Trebor RS SR/TR5Ross, Devonte SR/TR
KR10Singleton, Nicholas SR16Mack, King JR/TR
How to watch FIU vs. Penn State? TV channel and live stream details

The FIU vs. Penn State Week 2 game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also live-stream the contest on Fubo.

