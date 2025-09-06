FIU vs. Penn State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions will square off against the FIU Panthers in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the Penn State vs. FIU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

FIU vs. Penn State projected starting lineup for Week 2

FIU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at FIU's starters on offense vs. Penn State:

Position No. Starter WR-X 7 McNeal, Kyle RS SO WR-Z 4 Perry, Alex RS JR/TR WR-H 21 Demps, Semaj RS SO LT 78 Davis, Jaleel RS SR/TR LG 59 Buchanon, Jaheim RS SO C 65 Pierce, Julius GR/TR RG 71 Tripp Jr., Antonio RS SO/TR RT 55 Michel, Daniel RS SO TE 0 Payne, Dallas RS SR/TR QB 1 Jenkins, Keyone JR RB 5 Owens, Kejon RS SR

Here's a look at FIU's starters on defense vs. Penn State:

Position No. Starter LDE 25 Simmons, Kenton JR/TR NT 95 Hill, Quaylen RS SR DT 19 Agunloye, Olasunkonmi RS SR/TR RDE 44 Davis, Keegan RS SR WLB 11 Courtney Jr., Percy RS JR MLB 0 Chaney Jr., Johnny RS SR/TR LCB 1 Levells, Ashton RS SR/TR SS 22 Sterlin, Shamir RS FR FS 23 McGrew, Jessiah FR RCB 2 Blades II, Brian RS SR NB 27 Clark, Mister RS SO

Here's a look at FIU's starters on special teams vs. Penn State:

Position No. Starter PT 6 Wilhoit, Trey RS SR/TR PK 16 Grant, Noah RS SR/TR KO 16 Grant, Noah RS SR/TR LS 47 Wood, Justin RS SO/TR H 6 Wilhoit, Trey RS SR/TR PR 3 Jnopierre, C'Quan GR/TR KR 3 Jnopierre, C'Quan GR/TR

Penn State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Penn State's starters on offense vs. FIU:

Position No. Starter WR-X 1 Hudson, Kyron RS SR/TR WR-Z 5 Ross, Devonte SR/TR WR-SL 8 Peña, Trebor RS SR/TR LT 66 Shelton, Drew SR LG 71 Ioane, Olaiavega RS JR C 53 Dawkins, Nick RS SR RG 68 Donkoh, Anthony RS SO RT 72 Rucci, Nolan RS SR/TR TE 16 Dinkins, Khalil RS SR QB 15 Allar, Drew SR RB 10 Singleton, Nicholas SR

Here's a look at Penn State's starters on defense vs. FIU:

Position No. Starter LDE 33 Dennis-Sutton, Dani SR LDT 28 Durant, Zane SR RDT 50 Ford Jr., Alonzo RS SR/TR RDE 36 Fisher, Zuriah RS SR WLB 13 Rojas, Tony JR MLB 0 DeLuca, Dominic RS SR LCB 9 Washington II, Elliot JR SS 6 Wheatley, Zakee RS SR FS 3 Belgrave-Shorter, Antoine RS FR RCB 4 Harris, A.J. JR/TR NB 7 Tracy, Zion JR

Here's a look at Penn State's starters on special teams vs. FIU:

Position No. Starter PT 95 Thompson, Riley SR/TR PK 94 Barker, Ryan RS SO KO 99 Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR LS 48 Duzansky, Tyler RS SR H 95 Thompson, Riley SR/TR PR 7 Tracy, Zion JR KR 10 Singleton, Nicholas SR

FIU vs. Penn State depth chart for Week 2

FIU depth chart

Here's a look at FIU's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 7 McNeal, Kyle RS SO 19 Fournet, Ross RS SR WR-Z 4 Perry, Alex RS JR/TR 84 Anderson, Maguire RS SO/TR 12 Isaac, Amari FR WR-H 21 Demps, Semaj RS SO 18 Stone, Jojo RS FR/TR LT 78 Davis, Jaleel RS SR/TR 70 Rabess, Mykeal RS SO LG 59 Buchanon, Jaheim RS SO 52 Neal, Akeem RS FR C 65 Pierce, Julius GR/TR 54 Staley, Chad RS JR/TR RG 71 Tripp Jr., Antonio RS SO/TR 51 Flournoy, Zaire RS SR/TR RT 55 Michel, Daniel RS SO 75 Cedeno, Miguel RS JR/TR TE 0 Payne, Dallas RS SR/TR 88 Verdugo, Jackson FR QB 1 Jenkins, Keyone JR 16 Pesansky, Joe RS SR/TR RB 5 Owens, Kejon RS SR 6 Carrie, Anthony SO/TR

Here's a look at FIU's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 25 Simmons, Kenton JR/TR 45 Brewton, Toddrick RS SO NT 95 Hill, Quaylen RS SR 99 Carter, Germaine SO DT 19 Agunloye, Olasunkonmi RS SR/TR 90 Chapman, Xion SO/TR RDE 44 Davis, Keegan RS SR 13 Anderson, Dante RS JR/TR WLB 11 Courtney Jr., Percy RS JR 18 Nunoo, Dwight RS JR/TR MLB 0 Chaney Jr., Johnny RS SR/TR 35 Taylor, Josiah RS FR LCB 1 Levells, Ashton RS SR/TR 4 Evans III, Victor RS SO SS 22 Sterlin, Shamir RS FR 9 Patterson, Antonio RS JR FS 23 McGrew, Jessiah FR 12 Etienne, Websley RS JR/TR RCB 2 Blades II, Brian RS SR 7 Celestine, Jai-Ayviauynn RS JR/TR NB 27 Clark, Mister RS SO 32 Salla Jr., Bobby RS SR/TR

Here's a look at FIU's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 6 Wilhoit, Trey RS SR/TR 41 Springman, Stone RS SO/TR PK 16 Grant, Noah RS SR/TR 48 Czeremcha, Robert RS FR KO 16 Grant, Noah RS SR/TR 48 Czeremcha, Robert RS FR LS 47 Wood, Justin RS SO/TR 69 Sims, Trent SO/TR H 6 Wilhoit, Trey RS SR/TR 41 Springman, Stone RS SO/TR PR 3 Jnopierre, C'Quan GR/TR KR 3 Jnopierre, C'Quan GR/TR 19 Fournet, Ross RS SR

Penn State depth chart

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Hudson, Kyron RS SR/TR 3 Howard, Koby FR 11 Samuel, Lyrick FR WR-Z 5 Ross, Devonte SR/TR 2 Clifford, Liam RS SR 12 Ivey, Anthony RS JR WR-SL 8 Peña, Trebor RS SR/TR 4 Denmark, Tyseer RS FR 84 Gonzalez, Peter RS FR LT 66 Shelton, Drew SR 74 Williams, J’ven RS SO LG 71 Ioane, Olaivavega RS JR 54 Shanahan Jr., TJ RS SO/TR C 53 Dawkins, Nick RS SR 52 Rulli, Dominic RS JR RG 68 Donkoh, Anthony RS SO 50 Cousins, Cooper SO RT 72 Rucci, Nolan RS SR/TR TE 16 Dinkins, Khalil RS SR 85 Reynolds, Luke SO 87 Rappleyea, Andrew RS SO QB 15 Allar, Drew SR 17 Grunkemeyer, Ethan RS FR 14 Smolik, Jaxon RS SO RB 10 Singleton, Nicholas SR 13 Allen, Kaytron SR 26 Wallace, Cam RS SO

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 33 Dennis-Sutton, Dani SR 44 Harvey, Jaylen RS FR 20 Williams, Mylachi RS FR LDT 28 Durant, Zane SR 39 Blanding, Ty RS SO 45 White, Enai RS JR/TR RDT 50 Ford Jr., Alonzo RS SR/TR 54 Gilliam, Xavier RS FR 34 Wafle, Owen RS FR/TR RDE 36 Fisher, Zuriah RS SR 19 Coleman, Chaz FR 99 Kemajou, Yvan FR WLB 13 Rojas, Tony JR 32 Wylie, Keon RS JR 11 Arrington II, LaVar FR MLB 0 DeLuca, Dominic RS SR 24 Campbell, Amare JR/TR 40 Speca, Anthony SO LCB 9 Washington II, Elliot JR 2 Collins, Audavion RS JR/TR SS 6 Wheatley, Zakee RS SR 10 Lane, Dejuan SO 21 Toure, Vaboue RS FR FS 3 Belgrave-Shorter, Antoine RS FR 16 Mack, King JR/TR RCB 4 Harris, A.J. JR/TR 17 Woseley Jr., Kenny RS FR 5 Dixson, Daryus FR NB 7 Tracy, Zion JR 31 Dinkins, Kolin RS JR

Here's a look at Penn State's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 95 Thompson, Riley SR/TR 99 Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR PK 94 Barker, Ryan RS SO 98 Parker, Matthew FR KO 99 Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR 94 Barker, Ryan RS SO LS 48 Duzansky, Tyler RS SR 35 Sokach-Minnick, Blaise RS JR 92 Dufault, Andrew RS FR H 95 Thompson, Riley SR/TR 99 Nwosu, Gabriel RS SR PR 7 Tracy, Zion JR 8 Peña, Trebor RS SR/TR 5 Ross, Devonte SR/TR KR 10 Singleton, Nicholas SR 16 Mack, King JR/TR

How to watch FIU vs. Penn State? TV channel and live stream details

The FIU vs. Penn State Week 2 game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also live-stream the contest on Fubo.

