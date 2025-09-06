  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Florida State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025 college football season

Florida State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:34 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida State - Source: Imagn
Florida State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 14 Florida State Seminoles will square off against the East Texas A&M Lions in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ad

Ahead of the game, here's a look at the projected lineup and depth chart for the Seminoles.

FSU projected starting lineup for Week 2 vs. East Texas A&M

Florida State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Florida State's starting lineup for its offense vs. East Texas A&M:

PositionNo.Starter
WR-X0Robinson, Duce JR/TR
WR-Z15Boggs, Jayvan FR
WR-SL4White, Squirrel SR/TR
LT55Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR
LG67Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR
C51Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR
RG76Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR
RT57Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR
TE13Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR
QB1Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR
RB5Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Florida State's starting lineup for its defense vs. East Texas A&M:

PositionNo.Starter
LDE10Williams, James RS JR/TR
NT6Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR
RDE97Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR
JACK9Graham Jr., Omar RS JR
WLB31Herring, Elijah SR/TR
MLB28Cryer, Justin JR
LCB11Rawls, Ja’Bril RS SO
SS24Kirkland, K.J. RS SO
FS27Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR
RCB19Wilson, Jerry SR/TR
NB0Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Florida State's starting lineup for its special teams vs. East Texas A&M:

PositionNo.Starter
PT43Chiumento, Mac RS JR
PK22Weinberg, Jake RS FR
KO22Weinberg, Jake RS FR
LS32Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR
H43Chiumento, Mac RS JR
PR12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR
KR28Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO
Ad

Florida State depth chart for Week 2

Florida State depth chart

Here's a look at Florida State's depth chart for its offense:

PositionsNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Robinson, Duce JR/TR6Blackwell, Gavin RS SR/TR81Moore, Elijah RS FR
WR-Z15Boggs, Jayvan FR23Loftin, Chase FR
WR-SL4White, Squirrel SR/TR10Gibson, BJ SO19Danzy, Micahi RS FR
LT55Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR79Simmons, Lucas RS SO
LG67Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR65Otto, André RS SO
C51Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR52Thompson, Chavez FR
RG76Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR64Rizy, Jacob RS SR/TR
RT57Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR74Daniels, Jonathan RS FR
TE13Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR18Thomas, Landen SO40Williams, Amaree SO
QB1Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR11Glenn, Brock RS SO9Sperry, Kevin FR
RB5Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR27Sawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR32Kromah, Ousmane FR
Ad

Here's a look at Florida State's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE10Williams, James RS JR/TR44Jones, Jaden RS SR/TR
NT6Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR5Lyons, Daniel RS JR
RDE97Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR8McCray, Deante RS JR/TR93Desir, Mandrell FR
JACK9Graham Jr., Omar RS JR7Thompson, Stefon RS SR/TR
WLB31Herring, Elijah SR/TR41Cottrill, AJ RS JR
MLB28Cryer, Justin JR20Nichelson, Blake JR
LCB11Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO16Jones, Quindarrius JR4Lester III, Charles RS FR
SS24Kirkland, K.J. RS SO3Joseph, Edwin RS SO
FS27Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR1Brown, Shyheim RS SR
RCB19Wilson, Jerry SR/TR15Arnoux, Shamar FR
NB0Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR47Hiebert, Donny JR
Ad

Here's a look at Florida State's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT43Chiumento, Mac RS JR38Post, Ethan FR
PK22Weinberg, Jake RS FR42Reus, Brunno FR
KO22Weinberg, Jake RS FR42Reus, Brunno FR
LS32Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR60Naylor, Peyton RS SO
H43Chiumento, Mac RS JR38Post, Ethan FR
PR12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR4White, Squirrel SR/TR
KR28Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR19Danzy, Micahi RS FR
Ad

How to watch Florida State vs. East Texas A&M? TV channel and live stream details

The Florida State vs. East Texas A&M game will be broadcast live on ACC Network. Jorge Sedano and Rodney McLeod will be in the announcers' booth, with Victoria Arlen reporting from the sidelines.

Here are some of the key details for the Florida State vs. East Texas A&M Week 2 game:

Ad
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
  • Time: Noon ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications