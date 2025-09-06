Florida State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025 college football season

The No. 14 Florida State Seminoles will square off against the East Texas A&M Lions in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ad

Ahead of the game, here's a look at the projected lineup and depth chart for the Seminoles.

FSU projected starting lineup for Week 2 vs. East Texas A&M

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florida State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Florida State's starting lineup for its offense vs. East Texas A&M:

Position No. Starter WR-X 0 Robinson, Duce JR/TR WR-Z 15 Boggs, Jayvan FR WR-SL 4 White, Squirrel SR/TR LT 55 Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR LG 67 Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR C 51 Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR RG 76 Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR RT 57 Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR TE 13 Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR QB 1 Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR RB 5 Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Florida State's starting lineup for its defense vs. East Texas A&M:

Position No. Starter LDE 10 Williams, James RS JR/TR NT 6 Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR RDE 97 Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR JACK 9 Graham Jr., Omar RS JR WLB 31 Herring, Elijah SR/TR MLB 28 Cryer, Justin JR LCB 11 Rawls, Ja’Bril RS SO SS 24 Kirkland, K.J. RS SO FS 27 Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR RCB 19 Wilson, Jerry SR/TR NB 0 Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Florida State's starting lineup for its special teams vs. East Texas A&M:

Position No. Starter PT 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR PK 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR KO 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR LS 32 Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR H 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR PR 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR KR 28 Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO

Ad

Florida State depth chart for Week 2

Florida State depth chart

Here's a look at Florida State's depth chart for its offense:

Positions No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Robinson, Duce JR/TR 6 Blackwell, Gavin RS SR/TR 81 Moore, Elijah RS FR WR-Z 15 Boggs, Jayvan FR 23 Loftin, Chase FR WR-SL 4 White, Squirrel SR/TR 10 Gibson, BJ SO 19 Danzy, Micahi RS FR LT 55 Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR 79 Simmons, Lucas RS SO LG 67 Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR 65 Otto, André RS SO C 51 Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR 52 Thompson, Chavez FR RG 76 Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR 64 Rizy, Jacob RS SR/TR RT 57 Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR 74 Daniels, Jonathan RS FR TE 13 Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR 18 Thomas, Landen SO 40 Williams, Amaree SO QB 1 Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR 11 Glenn, Brock RS SO 9 Sperry, Kevin FR RB 5 Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR 27 Sawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 32 Kromah, Ousmane FR

Ad

Here's a look at Florida State's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 10 Williams, James RS JR/TR 44 Jones, Jaden RS SR/TR NT 6 Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR 5 Lyons, Daniel RS JR RDE 97 Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR 8 McCray, Deante RS JR/TR 93 Desir, Mandrell FR JACK 9 Graham Jr., Omar RS JR 7 Thompson, Stefon RS SR/TR WLB 31 Herring, Elijah SR/TR 41 Cottrill, AJ RS JR MLB 28 Cryer, Justin JR 20 Nichelson, Blake JR LCB 11 Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO 16 Jones, Quindarrius JR 4 Lester III, Charles RS FR SS 24 Kirkland, K.J. RS SO 3 Joseph, Edwin RS SO FS 27 Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR 1 Brown, Shyheim RS SR RCB 19 Wilson, Jerry SR/TR 15 Arnoux, Shamar FR NB 0 Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR 47 Hiebert, Donny JR

Ad

Here's a look at Florida State's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR 38 Post, Ethan FR PK 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR 42 Reus, Brunno FR KO 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR 42 Reus, Brunno FR LS 32 Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR 60 Naylor, Peyton RS SO H 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR 38 Post, Ethan FR PR 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 4 White, Squirrel SR/TR KR 28 Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 19 Danzy, Micahi RS FR

Ad

How to watch Florida State vs. East Texas A&M? TV channel and live stream details

The Florida State vs. East Texas A&M game will be broadcast live on ACC Network. Jorge Sedano and Rodney McLeod will be in the announcers' booth, with Victoria Arlen reporting from the sidelines.

Here are some of the key details for the Florida State vs. East Texas A&M Week 2 game:

Ad

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More