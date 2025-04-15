“Football is bigger than you": Lions’ Terrion Arnold shares heartfelt reason behind changing jersey no. for ex-Alabama teammate

Terrion Arnold, who was selected as the 24th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, was one of the last batches to be coached under Nick Saban. He has a special bond with his Alabama teammates, including "Miss Terry" Saban and Kristen Saban.

Arnold also started the "Lank" movement with Jalen Milroe, which responded to all the critics and those who disrespected or doubted them.

On July 6, former Alabama star Khyree Jackson, who was a Minnesota Vikings rookie, died in a car crash in Prince George's County, Maryland. He was a front passenger when the three-car collision occurred on a Saturday morning.

Almost a year after his death, Arnold opened up about his decision to change his jersey to No. 6 as a tribute to Jackson. On Tuesday, the NFL tweeted a clip of Arnold's comments, quoting "New Wave Podcast."

"Because I wore six in high school, too. Then, we all know what happened to Khyree?" Arnold said. "I just feel like being able to honor his legacy, and then the impact that he even had on me, like the guy was a competitor, ultimate competitor, and like, kind of just is that extra motivation.

"When you look down, and you say, dang man, like I got on that six and my brother living through me at the same time, and just how they have those same things where they say, like,' football is bigger than you.' ... Like talking to his little brother, he can look on the screen and look at the camera and say, 'he wore number six cause of my big brother.'

"Been able to talk to his family, talk to his dad or his mom, just let them know like, at the end of the day, Terrion hasn't forgotten about Khyree."

When Nick Saban heaped praise on Terrion Arnold on draft night

Nick Saban sent 133 draft picks to the NFL through his 13-year tenure at Alabama, and one of those was Terrion Arnold, who developed a heartwarming relationship with not just Saban but also his family.

During the 2024 NFL draft coverage, Saban didn't hold back his praise for the former Alabama star's personality and opened up about how he's Miss Terry's favorite.

“He’s got a great personality,” Saban said during ABC’s NFL draft coverage. “He started the whole ‘LANK’ thing — ‘Let All Naysayers Know.’ And he sort of followed it and really committed himself to being the best player he could be, being a leader on the team.

"This guy is Miss Terry’s favorite. He comes to our house and plays rummy. He sits right beside me in the defensive meeting every day.”

Terrion Arnold was close to the Saban family that Kristen Saban attended his pro day and was there to cheer on him. Miss Terry on a video call, offering her support from afar.

