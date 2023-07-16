Former Northwestern coach defends Pat Fitzgerald with a strong message in support of his integrity: "Fitz would never condone hazing"

Pat Fitzgerald continues to receive support from different sources in the midst of hazing allegations within the Northwestern football team. A good number of people in the college football world have come out to defend the former Wildcats coach.

Former Northwestern assistant coach, Gregg Brandon, is the latest individual to drum up support for Pat Fitzgerald. The veteran coach, who helped recruit Fitzgerald to the university as a player, penned a strong letter of support, reflecting on his journey at the program.

Pat Fitzgerald was fired as the head coach of the Northwestern Wildcats last week after 17 seasons in charge, after being initially suspended for two weeks sans pay. However, the university management had to reassess the decision after a public backlash.

Gregg Brandon is dissatisfied with Pat Fitzgerald's firing

In his letter, Gregg Brandon condemned the decision by Northwestern University to show Pat Fitzgerald the door. The former assistant coach of the program believes Fitzgerald would never allow hazing under his nose.

“If we read the accounts, Fitz was fired for hazing allegations in the program. The investigation resulted in a two-week suspension. I know for a fact that Fitz would never condone hazing.”

He further hit out at the university management for reassessing the initial decision to suspend Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay. He believes Fitzgerald lost his job because the school authority couldn't hold onto its decision and had to bow to social media outcry.

“Believe it or not, horseplay does occur in a football locker room. How did a two-week suspension become a firing? Let's make one thing perfectly clear folks - he was fired by a spineless administration who succumbed to the social media mob!

Brandon expresses empathy for Fitzgerald, as well as for his players and coaches. He believes that the way the situation was handled by the Northwestern University management was unjust and severely flawed.

“Obviously, I feel terrible for Fitz and his family, along with his players and coaches. The handling of the situation was a complete travesty. College coaching is a great profession but sadly a crappy business.”

He ended the letter by advising the Wildcats players not to exit the program as a result of Fitzgerald's firing. He urged them to remain committed to their education at the university and enjoy playing the sport they are passionate about.

“To all the student-athletes at NU, I encourage you to stay and stick it out! Get that NU degree. Above all, have fun this season playing the game you love. Play for yourself and your teammates.”

Northwestern is expected to be dragged into a lengthy legal battle after Pat Fitzgerald's legal team got involved. The coach reportedly has about $42 million left on his contract, and many analysts believe he will not bow down without a fight.

