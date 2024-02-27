Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud once picked $200,000 Mercedes over $150,000 Bentley for lucrative NIL deal

It’s throwback Tuesday, and this time, we’ll stroll down memory lane to June 2022, when former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found himself facing a luxurious dilemma at Sarchione Auto Gallery in Ohio.

The quarterback surprised everyone with his "game-day decision" to opt for a $200,000 Mercedes G Wagon instead of a $150,000 Bentley Bentayga, which he had previously agreed on.

Stroud's decision was courtesy of an endorsement agreement tied to the name, image, and likeness privileges granted to college athletes. The change of heart reflected the benefits of being a Heisman Trophy front-runner and the face of Ohio State's national championship pursuit.

The quarterback, who entered his redshirt sophomore year in 2022, even retained the flexibility to switch vehicles every 45-60 days under the sponsorship deal with Sarchione Auto Gallery.

The arrival of NIL deals has transformed college athletics into a free-for-all marketplace favoring the top bidder.

Stroud's luxury car choices became not just personal preferences but strategic moves, enhancing brand awareness and marking a shift in how athletes can benefit from their image and likeness rights.

The Mercedes G-Wagon isn't C.J. Stroud's dream vehicle

The Houston Texans quarterback has become one of the most exciting hot-shot athletes in his debut season under coach DeMeco Ryans. After being the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft, he is setting his sights on more than football glory.

While dreams of leading the Texans to a Super Bowl run are undoubtedly on his mind, the former Ohio State star also harbors a dream vehicle.

In an appearance on the "Boardroom" podcast, Stroud revealed his dream car: the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The 22-year-old sensation expressed his desire to drive this high-end luxury vehicle himself. The price tag on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is steep, but affordability is not a concern for the Texans star.

With a hefty $23.3 million signing bonus as part of his lucrative four-year, $36.2 million rookie deal, Stroud is well-equipped to turn his dream car into a reality. As he navigates his burgeoning NFL career, the road ahead seems promising on the field and potentially luxurious off it.

