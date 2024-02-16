C.J. Stroud, the quarterback for the Houston Texans, has established himself as one of the top players in the league after just one season. He has quickly gained a large following among fans and is admired for his exemplary conduct both on and off the field.

Recently, fans criticized Stroud on social media after he was seen with Amber Rose. Nothing has been confirmed regarding their relationship, but fans were not happy with the sighting.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's how the fans on social media reacted to the video of C.J. Stroud with Amber Rose:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Stroud and Rose are not confirmed to be dating. However, if they do end up dating, based on the reactions of fans on social media, the Texans quarterback could face more criticism from his fans.

There is discontent among people due to the age difference between Amber Rose, who is 40 years old, and Stroud, who is just 22 years old. Recently the Texans quarterback was also seen sitting in the suite of the Kardashians at the Super Bowl and that also sparked controversy.

#Update: Amber Heard clarified the rumors and said this on her Instagram story after the video with Stroud went viral:

"We literally don't know each other and only met yesterday at a softball game. The sprinter left and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel thx again C.J. Stroud."

Expand Tweet

C.J. Stroud had a sensational rookie season

C.J. Stroud: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

During his rookie season in the NFL, C.J. Stroud avoided all off-field distractions and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He led the Houston Texans to the AFC South division title and won a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

In 15 games, he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a passer rating of 100.8 and many viewed him as an MVP candidate as well.

In Stroud's rookie season, the Texans finished with a record of 10-7 and exceeded all the expectations. Stroud, who was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft had a lot of critics doubting him but he silenced all of them with his play on the field.

Stroud and the Texans are going to get even better next season and they could emerge as one of the teams that could challenge the Kansas City Chiefs' dominance in the AFC.