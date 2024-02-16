The suites at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII were filled with professional athletes and A-list celebrities. While Taylor Swift's suite was shown frequently, there were also other stars in attendance at the big game.

A photo of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud sitting in a suite at Allegiant Stadium recently surfaced and fans quickly realized that Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe were present in the same area.

The suite was purchased by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Rubin posted photos on his social media of the suite and those in attendance.

However, what has fans so outraged is Kim Kardashian's past relationships with professional athletes. She dated former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush from 2007 until 2009. She was married to former NBA player Kris Humphries for just 72 days before calling it quits.

Her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have also dated professional athletes and fans believe they have brought bad luck to their respective teams.

NFL fans on X expressed their dislike for the photo and worried for Stroud's future after an extremely promising rookie season:

Travis Kelce reportedly spent upwards of $1 million on Super Bowl suite for Taylor Swift and family

Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada was one of the most expensive in NFL history. Tickets for an upper-level seat sold for around $10,000. Suites at the stadium ranged from $1.4 million to well over $2 million.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce mentioned last week that he was keeping his finances in order because of how much he was spending to bring his family and friends to the game.

TMZ reported just days before the Super Bowl that Kelce had purchased a suite for over $1 million.

Donna Kelce said days ahead of the big game that she wasn't sure she would be sitting in a suite because of how expensive it would be. However, Kelce made sure that his parents, brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie, girlfriend Taylor Swift and their friends were all able to make it to the suite.