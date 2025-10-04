FSU vs. Miami projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

The No. 18 Florida State Seminoles will square off against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ahead of the FSU vs. Miami game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

FSU vs. Miami projected starting lineup for Week 6

70% Win (110-25-1)

FSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at FSU's projected starters on offense vs. Miami:

Pos Player WR-X Robinson, Duce JR/TR (0) WR-Z Boggs, Jayvan FR (15) WR-SL White, Squirrel SR/TR (4) LT Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR (55) LG Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR (67) C Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR (51) RG Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR (76) RT Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR (57) TE Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR (13) QB Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR (1) RB Sawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR (27)

Here's a look at FSU's projected starters on defense vs. Miami:

Pos Player LDE Williams, James RS JR/TR (10) NT Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR (6) DT Lyons, Daniel RS JR (5) RDE Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR (97) JACK Graham Jr., Omar RS JR (9) WLB Herring, Elijah SR/TR (31) MLB Cryer, Justin JR (28) LCB Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO (11) SS Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR (27) FS Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR (0) RCB Wilson, Jerry SR/TR (19) NB Joseph, Edwin RS SO (3)

Here's a look at FSU's projected starters on special teams vs. Miami:

Pos Player PT Chiumento, Mac RS JR (43) PK Weinberg, Jake RS FR (22) KO Weinberg, Jake RS FR (22) LS Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR (32) H Chiumento, Mac RS JR (43) PR Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR (12) KR Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO (28)

Miami projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Miami's projected starters on offense vs. FSU:

Pos Player 1 WR-X Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR WR-Z Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR WR-H Toney, Malachi FR LT Bell, Markel SR/TR LG McCoy, Matthew RS JR C Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR RG Cooper, Anez SR RT Mauigoa, Francis JR TE-Y Bauman, Alex SR/TR TE-F Lofton, Elija SO QB Beck, Carson RS SR/TR RB Fletcher Jr., Mark JR

Here's a look at Miami's projected starters on defense vs. FSU:

Pos Player 1 LDE Bain Jr., Rueben JR LDT Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR RDT Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR RDE Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR WLB Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR MLB Bissainthe, Wesley SR LCB Frederique Jr., OJ SO SS Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR FS Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR RCB Brown, Damari RS SO NB Scott, Keionte SR/TR

Here's a look at Miami's projected starters on special teams vs. FSU:

Pos Player 1 PT Joyce, Dylan JR PK Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR KO Davis, Carter SR/TR LS Booker, Adam RS JR/TR H Joyce, Dylan JR PR Scott, Keionte SR/TR KR Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR

FSU vs. Miami depth chart for Week 6

FSU depth chart

Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Robinson, Duce JR/TR 6 Blackwell, Gavin RS SR/TR 81 Moore, Elijah RS FR WR-Z 15 Boggs, Jayvan FR 10 Gibson, BJ SO WR-SL 4 White, Squirrel SR/TR 19 Danzy, Micahi RS FR LT 55 Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR 79 Simmons, Lucas RS SO LG 67 Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR 65 Otto, André RS SO C 51 Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR 52 Thompson, Chavez FR RG 76 Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR 64 Rizy, Jacob RS SR/TR RT 57 Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR 74 Daniels, Jonathan RS FR TE 13 Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR 87 Douglas, Markeston RS SR/TR 40 Williams, Amaree SO 18 Thomas, Landen SO QB 1 Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR 11 Glenn, Brock RS SO 9 Sperry, Kevin FR RB 27 Sawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 28 Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO 32 Kromah, Ousmane FR 26 Holmes, Caziah RS SR/TR

Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 10 Williams, James RS JR/TR 44 Jones, Jaden RS SR/TR 90 Desir, Darryll FR NT 6 Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR 56 Sampson, KJ RS SO 55 Wynn, Kevin FR DT 5 Lyons, Daniel RS JR 93 Desir, Mandrell FR RDE 97 Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR 8 McCray, Deante RS JR/TR JACK 9 Graham Jr., Omar RS JR 7 Thompson, Stefon RS SR/TR WLB 31 Herring, Elijah SR/TR 41 Cottrill, AJ RS JR 29 LaVallee, Caleb RS SO/TR MLB 28 Cryer, Justin JR 20 Nichelson, Blake JR LCB 11 Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO 16 Jones, Quindarrius JR SS 27 Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR 1 Brown, Shyheim RS SR FS 0 Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR 47 Hiebert, Donny JR RCB 19 Wilson, Jerry SR/TR 15 Arnoux, Shamar FR 4 Lester III, Charles RS FR NB 3 Joseph, Edwin RS SO 24 Kirkland, K.J. RS SO

Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR 42 Reus, Brunno FR PK 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR 42 Reus, Brunno FR KO 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR 42 Reus, Brunno FR LS 32 Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR 60 Naylor, Peyton RS SO H 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR 42 Reus, Brunno FR PR 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 4 White, Squirrel SR/TR 0 Robinson, Duce JR/TR KR 28 Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 19 Danzy, Micahi RS FR 3 Davis, Kam SO

Miami depth chart

Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 7 Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR 1 Trader, Joshisa SO 13 Upshaw, Daylyn FR 12 Carr, Ny SO WR-Z 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR 3 Moore, Joshua FR 18 Robinson, Chance SO WR-H 10 Toney, Malachi FR 5 Joseph, Ray Ray JR 17 Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR LT 70 Bell, Markel SR/TR 63 Okunlola, Samson RS SO LG 78 McCoy, Matthew RS JR 76 Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR C 52 Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR 65 Alofaituli, Seuseu FR 55 Francavilla, Nino SO RG 73 Cooper, Anez SR 66 Buchanan, Max FR 77 Minaya, Juan RS FR RT 61 Mauigoa, Francis JR 62 Kinsler IV, Tommy RS SO 79 Plazz, Deryc RS FR TE-Y 87 Bauman, Alex SR/TR 19 Schott, Brock FR 84 Nickel, Jack RS JR/TR TE-F 9 Lofton, Elija SO 88 Gilbert, Luka FR 44 Ruskavich, Owen RS SO QB 11 Beck, Carson RS SR/TR 8 Williams, Emory RS SO 16 Nickel, Luke FR 15 Anderson, Judd RS FR RB 4 Fletcher Jr., Mark JR 6 Brown, CharMar RS SO/TR 2 Lyle, Jordan SO 25 Wheatley-Humphrey, Chris RS FR 22 Pringle Jr., Girard FR

Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 LDE 4 Bain Jr., Rueben JR 18 Blount, Armondo SO 35 Scroggins III, Herbert FR 14 Lowe, Hayden FR LDT 11 Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR 93 Simpson, Donta FR 90 Russell, Daylen RS FR RDT 99 Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR 5 Scott, Justin SO RDE 3 Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR 9 Bryant, Malik JR 12 Lightfoot, Marquise SO 33 Pickett, Booker RS FR WLB 1 Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR 32 Bonner, Kamal RS SO/TR 30 Wiley Jr., Kellen FR MLB 31 Bissainthe, Wesley SR 10 Aguirre Jr., Raul JR 41 Smith, Chase RS SR 21 Alderman, Jaylin RS SR/TR LCB 29 Frederique Jr., OJ SO 24 O'Connor, Ethan RS SO/TR 20 Ewald Jr., Chris FR 19 Brantley, Charles RS SR/TR SS 8 Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR 23 Day, Dylan SO 22 Pruitt, Cam SO FS 7 Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR 13 Fitzgerald, Bryce FR 15 Williams, Markeith RS JR RCB 2 Brown, Damari RS SO 6 Lucas, Xavier SO/TR 16 Antoine, Ja'Boree FR NB 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR 28 Taylor, Isaiah RS SR/TR 36 Kelly, Nick RS JR

Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 94 Joyce, Dylan JR 96 Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR PK 45 Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR 38 Davis, Carter SR/TR 97 Rocha, Will RS SO KO 38 Davis, Carter SR/TR 45 Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR 97 Rocha, Will RS SO LS 46 Booker, Adam RS JR/TR 54 Donovan, Michael RS SR/TR H 94 Joyce, Dylan JR PR 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR 5 Joseph, Ray Ray JR 10 Toney, Malachi FR KR 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR 2 Lyle, Jordan SO

How to watch the FSU vs. Miami game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The FSU vs. Miami game will be broadcast live on ABC as part of ESPN on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

