  FSU vs. Miami projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

FSU vs. Miami projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 04, 2025 15:07 GMT
NCAA Football: South Florida at Miami - Source: Imagn
FSU vs. Miami projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 18 Florida State Seminoles will square off against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ahead of the FSU vs. Miami game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

FSU vs. Miami projected starting lineup for Week 6

FSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at FSU's projected starters on offense vs. Miami:

PosPlayer
WR-XRobinson, Duce JR/TR (0)
WR-ZBoggs, Jayvan FR (15)
WR-SLWhite, Squirrel SR/TR (4)
LTHansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR (55)
LGLeonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR (67)
CPetitbon, Luke RS SR/TR (51)
RGMedley, Adrian RS SR/TR (76)
RTPettus, Micah RS SR/TR (57)
TEPittman Jr., Randy JR/TR (13)
QBCastellanos, Tommy SR/TR (1)
RBSawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR (27)
Here's a look at FSU's projected starters on defense vs. Miami:

PosPlayer
LDEWilliams, James RS JR/TR (10)
NTJackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR (6)
DTLyons, Daniel RS JR (5)
RDEJenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR (97)
JACKGraham Jr., Omar RS JR (9)
WLBHerring, Elijah SR/TR (31)
MLBCryer, Justin JR (28)
LCBRawls, Ja'Bril RS SO (11)
SSBarker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR (27)
FSLittle Jr., Earl RS JR/TR (0)
RCBWilson, Jerry SR/TR (19)
NBJoseph, Edwin RS SO (3)
Here's a look at FSU's projected starters on special teams vs. Miami:

PosPlayer
PTChiumento, Mac RS JR (43)
PKWeinberg, Jake RS FR (22)
KOWeinberg, Jake RS FR (22)
LSArnold, Mason RS SR/TR (32)
HChiumento, Mac RS JR (43)
PRLucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR (12)
KRSingleton Jr., Samuel RS SO (28)
Miami projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Miami's projected starters on offense vs. FSU:

PosPlayer 1
WR-XDaniels, CJ RS SR/TR
WR-ZMarion, Keelan RS SR/TR
WR-HToney, Malachi FR
LTBell, Markel SR/TR
LGMcCoy, Matthew RS JR
CBrockermeyer, James RS SR/TR
RGCooper, Anez SR
RTMauigoa, Francis JR
TE-YBauman, Alex SR/TR
TE-FLofton, Elija SO
QBBeck, Carson RS SR/TR
RBFletcher Jr., Mark JR
Here's a look at Miami's projected starters on defense vs. FSU:

PosPlayer 1
LDEBain Jr., Rueben JR
LDTBlay Jr., David RS SR/TR
RDTMoten Sr., Ahmad RS JR
RDEMesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR
WLBToure, Mohamed RS SR/TR
MLBBissainthe, Wesley SR
LCBFrederique Jr., OJ SO
SSThomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR
FSPoyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR
RCBBrown, Damari RS SO
NBScott, Keionte SR/TR
Here's a look at Miami's projected starters on special teams vs. FSU:

PosPlayer 1
PTJoyce, Dylan JR
PKAuburn, Bert RS SR/TR
KODavis, Carter SR/TR
LSBooker, Adam RS JR/TR
HJoyce, Dylan JR
PRScott, Keionte SR/TR
KRMarion, Keelan RS SR/TR
FSU vs. Miami depth chart for Week 6

FSU depth chart

Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Robinson, Duce JR/TR6Blackwell, Gavin RS SR/TR81Moore, Elijah RS FR
WR-Z15Boggs, Jayvan FR10Gibson, BJ SO
WR-SL4White, Squirrel SR/TR19Danzy, Micahi RS FR
LT55Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR79Simmons, Lucas RS SO
LG67Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR65Otto, André RS SO
C51Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR52Thompson, Chavez FR
RG76Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR64Rizy, Jacob RS SR/TR
RT57Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR74Daniels, Jonathan RS FR
TE13Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR87Douglas, Markeston RS SR/TR40Williams, Amaree SO18Thomas, Landen SO
QB1Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR11Glenn, Brock RS SO9Sperry, Kevin FR
RB27Sawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR28Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO32Kromah, Ousmane FR26Holmes, Caziah RS SR/TR
Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE10Williams, James RS JR/TR44Jones, Jaden RS SR/TR90Desir, Darryll FR
NT6Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR56Sampson, KJ RS SO55Wynn, Kevin FR
DT5Lyons, Daniel RS JR93Desir, Mandrell FR
RDE97Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR8McCray, Deante RS JR/TR
JACK9Graham Jr., Omar RS JR7Thompson, Stefon RS SR/TR
WLB31Herring, Elijah SR/TR41Cottrill, AJ RS JR29LaVallee, Caleb RS SO/TR
MLB28Cryer, Justin JR20Nichelson, Blake JR
LCB11Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO16Jones, Quindarrius JR
SS27Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR1Brown, Shyheim RS SR
FS0Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR47Hiebert, Donny JR
RCB19Wilson, Jerry SR/TR15Arnoux, Shamar FR4Lester III, Charles RS FR
NB3Joseph, Edwin RS SO24Kirkland, K.J. RS SO
Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT43Chiumento, Mac RS JR42Reus, Brunno FR
PK22Weinberg, Jake RS FR42Reus, Brunno FR
KO22Weinberg, Jake RS FR42Reus, Brunno FR
LS32Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR60Naylor, Peyton RS SO
H43Chiumento, Mac RS JR42Reus, Brunno FR
PR12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR4White, Squirrel SR/TR0Robinson, Duce JR/TR
KR28Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR19Danzy, Micahi RS FR3Davis, Kam SO
Miami depth chart

Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its offense:

PosNoPlayer 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X7Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR1Trader, Joshisa SO13Upshaw, Daylyn FR12Carr, Ny SO
WR-Z0Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR3Moore, Joshua FR18Robinson, Chance SO
WR-H10Toney, Malachi FR5Joseph, Ray Ray JR17Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR
LT70Bell, Markel SR/TR63Okunlola, Samson RS SO
LG78McCoy, Matthew RS JR76Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR
C52Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR65Alofaituli, Seuseu FR55Francavilla, Nino SO
RG73Cooper, Anez SR66Buchanan, Max FR77Minaya, Juan RS FR
RT61Mauigoa, Francis JR62Kinsler IV, Tommy RS SO79Plazz, Deryc RS FR
TE-Y87Bauman, Alex SR/TR19Schott, Brock FR84Nickel, Jack RS JR/TR
TE-F9Lofton, Elija SO88Gilbert, Luka FR44Ruskavich, Owen RS SO
QB11Beck, Carson RS SR/TR8Williams, Emory RS SO16Nickel, Luke FR15Anderson, Judd RS FR
RB4Fletcher Jr., Mark JR6Brown, CharMar RS SO/TR2Lyle, Jordan SO25Wheatley-Humphrey, Chris RS FR22Pringle Jr., Girard FR
Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its defense:

PosNoPlayer 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
LDE4Bain Jr., Rueben JR18Blount, Armondo SO35Scroggins III, Herbert FR14Lowe, Hayden FR
LDT11Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR93Simpson, Donta FR90Russell, Daylen RS FR
RDT99Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR5Scott, Justin SO
RDE3Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR9Bryant, Malik JR12Lightfoot, Marquise SO33Pickett, Booker RS FR
WLB1Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR32Bonner, Kamal RS SO/TR30Wiley Jr., Kellen FR
MLB31Bissainthe, Wesley SR10Aguirre Jr., Raul JR41Smith, Chase RS SR21Alderman, Jaylin RS SR/TR
LCB29Frederique Jr., OJ SO24O'Connor, Ethan RS SO/TR20Ewald Jr., Chris FR19Brantley, Charles RS SR/TR
SS8Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR23Day, Dylan SO22Pruitt, Cam SO
FS7Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR13Fitzgerald, Bryce FR15Williams, Markeith RS JR
RCB2Brown, Damari RS SO6Lucas, Xavier SO/TR16Antoine, Ja'Boree FR
NB0Scott, Keionte SR/TR28Taylor, Isaiah RS SR/TR36Kelly, Nick RS JR
Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNoPlayer 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT94Joyce, Dylan JR96Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR
PK45Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR38Davis, Carter SR/TR97Rocha, Will RS SO
KO38Davis, Carter SR/TR45Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR97Rocha, Will RS SO
LS46Booker, Adam RS JR/TR54Donovan, Michael RS SR/TR
H94Joyce, Dylan JR
PR0Scott, Keionte SR/TR5Joseph, Ray Ray JR10Toney, Malachi FR
KR0Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR0Scott, Keionte SR/TR2Lyle, Jordan SO
How to watch the FSU vs. Miami game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The FSU vs. Miami game will be broadcast live on ABC as part of ESPN on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Arnold
